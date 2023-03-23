The 2023 NFL offseason is officially up and running. Many free agents already signed their new deals with their teams, picturing a shape of what the league will look like in 2023. Still, organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers should remain active with hopes of taking the next step.

In 2022, San Francisco was one of the most pleasant surprises in the league. The 49ers managed to reach the NFC Championship Game despite playing with a third-string quarterback and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Combining the regular season and playoffs, they had a 12-game winning streak that was only snapped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game.

With hopes of going further in 2023, the team should have plenty to do in the next few months. San Francisco managed to secure some important names for its future. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Niners after having 11 sacks with the Eagles last season. The team also signed quarterback Sam Darnold as both Purdy and Trey Lance recover from injuries.

While San Francisco did sign some important free agents, there is still a lot of work to do. With that being said, here is the 49ers’ biggest need to address after one week of NFL Free Agency.

49ers’ biggest need after the first week of NFL free agency: kicker

After six seasons with the Niners, Robbie Gould announced he would be leaving and playing elsewhere in the 2023 season. Alongside fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the kicker was one of the last remaining players introduced as the first free-agent class under general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017.

During his time in San Francisco, Gould made 87.5% of his field goals and 96.1% of his extra-point attempts. As of the end of the 2022 season, he is the eighth-most accurate kicker in NFL history. For his career, he has made 86.46% of his field goals in the regular season. Most importantly, he was a perfect 21-for-21 on field goals and 19-for-19 on PATs in the playoffs in nine games for the Niners.

In the 2022 season, four of San Francisco’s games in the regular season were decided by at most one score. That includes a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 17. Gould would make a 23-yard field goal to give the Niners the win.

In the playoffs, the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round 19-12. Gould was responsible for 13 of the team’s points, hitting all his four field goals and his lone extra-point attempt.

Without him, San Francisco has some big shoes to fill. The team has yet to sign a new kicker, missing out on some of the biggest names in the market. Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Matt Gay joined the Indianapolis Colts. Veterans such as Matt Prater and Greg Zuerlein re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, respectively.

There are still some names the Niners should consider. Randy Bullock and Chase McLaughlin are some options available in the market and have plenty of experience in the league. Also, the front office might opt to select a kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft. It currently owns 11 picks that are in the third round or lower.

Since San Francisco should remain competitive in 2023, perhaps a rookie kicker might be too big of a risk. Because of that, the 49ers should certainly consider bringing in a kicker in free agency, which could still be Gould as he is still a free agent.