When Brock Purdy took the field for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins, many were unsure what they would be getting in the 2022 seventh-round pick. Following three inconsistent appearances earlier in the season, many doubted the former Iowa State QB1. But it didn’t take long for Purdy to prove them wrong.

With Purdy as the 49ers starter, the team remained elite. He finished his rookie season throwing for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

In the playoffs, Brock Purdy continued to find success. As the 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round, the rookie quarterback threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 16 rushing yards and one touchdown.

As the 49ers took down the Dallas Cowboys in the second round, Purdy once again played well In a defensive battle, he threw for 214 yards as San Francisco walked away with a 19-12 victory.

Unfortunately for Purdy and the 49ers, the young quarterback suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship. With Purdy unable to throw the ball, the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 31-7.

While the season did not end the way that Brock Purdy and the 49ers imagined, many around the sport believe that the quarterback has what it takes to be elite.

During a recent conversation with The 33rd Team, former NFL coach Mike Martz spoke about Purdy.

“He came in and played at such a high level immediately. That’s not an accident. He’s a real special player,” said Martz.

With Purdy recently undergoing elbow surgery, it is still unclear when he will return to the field. But when he is back to 100%, he will be stepping back into a 49ers quarterback room that has both Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Based on what Purdy showed in 2022, the starting job could be his to lose.