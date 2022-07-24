RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo backed by ‘many’ 49ers over Trey Lance despite trade buzz

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade saga has quietly been simmering under-the-radar for quite some time now. After the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship Game loss, it was widely expected that the veteran quarterback would be traded. This, in theory, should pave the way for Trey Lance to take over the team.

Almost half a year later, and Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the 49ers organization. It’s a bizarre turn of events that has puzzled outsiders. Making this complicated is this apparent rumor surround the two quarterbacks. Apparently, the players prefer the veteran QB over the young Lance. (via Marc Adams)

Sean Salisbury, on a Houston radio show, said he spoke to someone close to the #49ers QB situation who told him many of the #Niners players prefer Jimmy Garoppolo to start. This is maddening. I’m glad it will be over soon.#49wz — Marc Adams (@49ersCamelot) July 23, 2022

Of course, this is just a rumor. There’s no way to actually verify this claim without asking the 49ers players themselves. However, if this rumor is true, it’s certainly a worrying development for the team and Trey Lance in particular.

Despite his faults, Garoppolo has proven time and time again that he can do what it takes to win in the NFL. His talents are limited at this stage of his career, but he’s still an effective leader who can rally his troops to victory.

Meanwhile, Lance has every tool in the box to succeed at the highest level. His arm talent is obviously there. If this rumor is true (a big if, to be fair), then that probably means that his 49ers teammates are unimpressed by him, so much so that they’d prefer the veteran Garoppolo for one more year.

Again, this is all a big if. Most of the 49ers players have publicly been supporting Lance as the new QB1 of the franchise. However… this certainly could explain why the team hasn’t traded Garoppolo yet.