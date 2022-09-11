Jimmy Garoppolo is a member of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season. Half a year ago, it seemed like the veteran QB’s exit from the team was inevitable. San Francisco was rolling out the red carpet for Trey Lance to finally take over as the lead signal-caller. Garoppolo, meanwhile, was too valuable to remain as a backup for a contending squad.

Fast forward to the start of the 2022 NFL season, and Garoppolo is now the backup for the 49ers. Based on a recent rumor, though, the QB was close to joining a hated foe of San Francisco. A report from Adam Schefter revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo had a deal worked out with the Los Angeles Rams had he been released. (via ESPN)

“Garoppolo and the Rams had the makings of a deal if he was released by the 49ers, who were unaware that the defending Super Bowl champions were looking into signing him, according to sources.”

If this deal materialized, it would’ve easily been one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo is still a starting-caliber quarterback in the eyes of many people. Ditching the role of being a backup for the 49ers to join their rival Rams as a backup would’ve broke the internet.

As it stands, though, Jimmy Garoppolo is now going to be backing up Trey Lance for the 2022 season, at the very least. The deal could still work out for them: Jimmy G could step in if the team feels like Lance needs a breather. Still, fans are now wondering what could’ve happened if he was a backup for the Rams.