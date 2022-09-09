Jimmy Garoppolo’s new role revealed in 49ers offense

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season, that role will belong to Trey Lance. But the team is still finding a way to use Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers will be facing off against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in week one. This week one matchup could potentially come as a challenge, especially with Justin Fields lining up on the other side.

To prepare for the mobility that Fields brings, the 49ers have thought of an interesting solution.

According to the 49ers’ defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, Jimmy Garoppolo is serving as the scout team quarterback. He is there to attempt to replicate the mobility that Fields plays with.

According to the Athletic’s David Lombardi, Demeco Ryans stated, “The mobile quarterback is Jimmy G.”

Who on the scout team is simulating the mobile QB for the 49ers defense this year? DeMeco Ryans: "The mobile quarterback is Jimmy G." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 8, 2022

Ryans went on to say, “He’s done a great job. He’s giving some great looks as far as getting the ball out, moving around, scrambling. Jimmy has done an excellent job.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is scout-team QB so he’s mimicking #Bears dual-threat Justin Fields “It’s Jimmy G. Doing great job giving us great looks and scrambling around. Whatever plays are called, Jimmy is making it happen” —DeMeco Ryans Jimmy had 2 rushing TD in 2021 win vs Fields/Bears pic.twitter.com/L6H09wglxh — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 8, 2022

While Jimmy Garoppolo has never been known to be a threat on the ground, he has at times been effective in that area. Throughout his career, he has recorded 142 rushing attempts, resulting in 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Two of these touchdowns came in the 49ers’ last matchup against the Bears.

Jimmy Garoppolo served as the 49ers starting quarterback for the last few seasons. But the team made it clear that they were ma moving 49ers’forward with Trey Lance. It seemed all but guaranteed that this would result in Garoppolo finding a job with a new team.

Instead, the two sides opted to reach a new agreement for one more season. Now, as he’s locked in as the QB2, Jimmy Garoppolo is still finding ways to be effective.