The San Francisco 49ers already have a fairly stacked wide receiver room. Despite reports of Brandon Aiyuk leaving, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and Ronnie Bell among others. In fact, this is probably the position that Kyle Shanahan has the most personnel in. So, the decision that Terrell Owens and Terique Owens had to face was not at all a surprise. Considering that the young weapon had already experienced a tough injury during the offseason, a call about the former Florida Atlantic football weapon's spot was imminent.

The 49ers have decided to cut Terique Owens, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports. Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff made the decision about Terrell Owens' son after they had learned of his hand injury. The young wide receiver suffered a fracture on his right hand. He will not be able to play any sort of football for four to six weeks because of this and the 49ers clearly have options to replace him. So, this call was not at all a surprise.

What's next for Terique Owens after getting waived by the 49ers?

The main expectation would be for him to remain unclaimed on waivers. Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers front office could then have him on their injured reserve squad from then on. This means that Terique's dream of cracking the 53-man rotation is still alive and breathing. He will, however, have to prove his capability of bouncing back and putting up bigger numbers to stand out. Moreover, his hands' stability will also be a big determining factor. If he feels a lot of discomfort, dropped balls and difficulty getting past opposing secondaries could become a problem.

Terrell Owens will clearly need to help his son in the journey to the NFL. He has not gotten much production back in college with the Florida Atlantic football squad and Missouri State football program.