49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel's availability for their NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions is still up in the air.

The San Francisco 49ers are once again walking wounded coming into the NFC Championship Game. Last season, they walked into the penultimate game of the calendar with two injured quarterbacks. Now, their wide receiver room could be missing their top option in star WR Deebo Samuel.

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during their win against the Packers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers wide receiver was subsequently ruled out of the game to prevent further damage. There was initially some mixed signals about Samuel's availability for their Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, with Shanahan hinting at a potential absence, while other sources showing optimism that he'll be able to play. Now, there's some updates on Samuel.

According to Ian Rapoport's sources, Deebo Samuel avoided any major injury on his shoulder after his x-rays came back negative.. That's obviously a great sign for the 49ers. However, his status for their upcoming contest is still up in the air.

From @GMFB: There continues to be guarded optimism for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with negative X-Rays; Plus, #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made moves on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/OeXQrgItRS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024

Adam Schefter also noted the same thing: the 49ers believe that Samuel is a 50-50 shot to play in the NFCCG against the Lions.

“49ers consider it “50-50” as to whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday night’s NFC championship game vs. the Lions due to the shoulder injury he suffered vs. the Packers, per source.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's initial statement about Deebo Samuel's injury was initially terrifying for fans. The coach said that the injury was similar in nature to another instance where Deebo was ruled out of the game. Samuel ended up missing two games after that incident. Not playing in two games during the regular season is fine. In the playoffs, especially the NFC Championship Game? That's way more brutal.

Regardless, the 49ers will still be a dangerous threat in the NFC Championship Game. Even with Samuel gone, they still have a bevy of talent on both ends to carry them to victory. The Lions' defense isn't awful, but it also has a lot of holes to exploit. San Francisco should still have the upper hand in the contest, regardless of whether the star wide receiver plays or not.