After 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited their playoff game due to injury, there are conflicting reports about his status for next week.

It was an ugly way to win, but the San Francisco 49ers managed to pull away with the win against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. It wasn't a dominant game, but San Francisco managed to make the right stops and cash in on a go-ahead drive to secure the victory.

What's impressive about the win is the fact that the 49ers were without Deebo Samuel for a large part of the game due to injury. The 49ers star wide receiver left the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Samuel would end up being ruled out for the game completely. After the win, fans are obviously worried about whether Samuel can play next week.

Well… there are conflicting reports about this. Kyle Shanahan's update after the game noted that the Deebo Samuel injury was similar to one he suffered during the season. The 49ers star would end up missing two games due to said injury, per Nick Wagoner.

“#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not immediately have an update on the severity of WR Deebo Samuel’s left shoulder injury. He did, however, say it was similar to Cleveland in that Samuel tried to come back in but was unable to. Samuel missed two games and returned after the bye from that injury. But it’s not yet known if it’s the same (that one was a hairline fracture).”

However, Adam Schefter's source also said that there's a chance for Deebo Samuel to play in the NFC Championship game, with Samuel himself telling teammates he's OK. It's a confusing time for 49ers fans.

“Asked if Deebo Samuel had a chance to play in next Sunday’s conference championship game, one source said, “Yes I do.””

The 49ers are awaiting the winner of the other side of the NFC bracket. The Detroit Lions are facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the most unexpected playoff matchups. If they do end up facing the Lions, they'll surely need Samuel to bolster the offense. Detroit boasts an offense that can rival San Francisco. That game may end up being a shootout. Either way… 49ers fans are hoping the best for their star wide receiver.