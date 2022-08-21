49ers: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

While there is much attention set on the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers front office sure does also have an eye on the 2023 NFL Draft.

As any executive in the NFL would say, there is no offseason when it comes to scouting college football players. The upcoming campaign will kick off in mere weeks, and 49ers team officials may very well be getting ready to scout and break down film on players who could end up being among the more coveted talents in next year’s draft.

For the 49ers, there is not a single position that will not be in need of reinforcements come the 2023 NFL Draft. For one, the 49ers could find themselves needing a wide receiver or two for quarterback Trey Lance. As it stands, San Francisco is set to see multiple wideouts hit free agency next year, including Malik Turner. More so, the NFC West side may end up having an urgent need for a true No. 2 wideout, especially as it is still up in the air as to whether rookie Danny Gray or Brandon Aiyuk can fill this role for Lance.

At the least, the 49ers must closely scout these two promising receivers in the coming months.

2 NFL Draft prospects 49ers fans must follow in 2023

2. Jordan Addison

Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the early favorite to be the first receiver taken off the board in next year’s draft. From there, plenty of other wide receivers also boast the potential to be a top-10 selection, including USC standout Jordan Addison, who transferred to the Pac-12 powerhouse from Pittsburgh earlier this year.

Addison, a 6’0” wideout with keen speed, was the do-it-all receiver in his final campaign with the Panthers. He formed quality chemistry with now Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, as he led the team in receptions (100) and receiving yards (1,593). He showcased over the year that he can not only be a true No. 1 receiver in a pro-style offense but that he also has what it takes to be a go-to option in both third down and red zone situations.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has coached numerous offensive players who went on to be drafted into the NFL. With what he has seen so far from Addison in the team’s fall practices, there is much to like about the versatile talent.

“We’re still figuring out him, his intricacies and how he fits, but he’s an impressive kid,” Riley said at USC fall practice. “He’s a very consistent worker, certainly a playmaker.

“There’s been a lot of newcomers, several have come in offensively and make us think about the possibilities and he’s one of them. … He’s played a lot of ball, he’s smart. He picks it up very quickly. He’s a football guy. … I would say you can tell he loves to play, loves to study. He’s a little bit of a gym rattish-type mentality.”

Overall, Addison could end up being a player who the 49ers may see is worth trading up for in the upcoming draft. From his formidable agility in the open field to his growing prowess in simply doing what it takes to create separation in routes out wide, he can be just the wideout who can provide another dimension to the Lance-led 49ers offense.

1. Jermaine Burton

General managers across the NFL will also be keeping a close watch on Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

There were many surprising transfers this year, and Burton’s call to leave the Georgia Bulldogs in favor of a move to Alabama turned heads in the SEC. Burton did finish second on the team in receiving yards with 497, but he ranked at sixth in receptions with 26.

From Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s standpoint, Burton sure will be a receiver to watch in the coming season.

“He wants to compete with the corners,” Young said during a press conference earlier this month. “He’s talking to them. And also he’s just he’s willing to work, whether it’s in a meeting room, just knowing how to run things, knowing what we’re expecting, know what I like, what he likes. And then on the field, he’s always giving everything— finishing routes, finishing plays.

“He’s super competitive. He’s willing to go run any route, play any role, not selfish at all. So that stuff definitely popped on film and now that you get to see him in practice, you get to be around him, it makes a lot of sense why he was able to have the success he has, and I’m super excited to keep watching him.”

In the big picture, a multitude of game-changing wideouts will be available at the draft. The 49ers have proven to be a team that can get the best out of speedy receivers in their innovative offensive system, and they must look to bolster their depth at the position, whether at the draft or during the free agency period.