USC WR Jordan Addison gets real on early chemistry with Caleb Williams ahead of 2022 season

The main attraction at USC’s fall practices has not only centered on transfer addition and former five-star recruit Caleb Williams but also on wide receiver Jordan Addison. Following a two-season run at Pittsburgh, Addison decided to take his talents to USC for the opening year of the Lincoln Riley era.

Addison has spent much time at fall practice continuing to build chemistry with Williams. From featuring in passing drills to also becoming more familiar with USC’s offensive playbook, Addison sure is striving to make the most out of the team’s practice sessions ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Overall, as he touched on during a press conference earlier this week, Addison has had rave reviews of his fall practice snaps with the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

“It’s been pretty good,” Addison said. “Like I said, we’re out here competing. He’s a great competitor, he loves to win. Everybody hates losing so just his mindset and everything has been really good and him teaching me certain routes, so I think our connection and our communication is getting better with that.”

Riley has been keeping a close watch on Addison during practices as of late. While he sees that Addison’s assimilation to the USC offense is still a work in progress, there is much to be a fan of with the wideout’s early run in the program.

“Your best players, you’re always going to tailor to those guys and try to do your best to try and fit them,” Riley said. “He absolutely impacts how we play offensively. There’s zero doubt about that. I would say we’re still learning him. We’ve still only had 10 practices with him. We’re still figuring out him, his intricacies and how he fits, but he’s an impressive kid. He’s a very consistent worker, certainly a playmaker.

“There’s been a lot of newcomers, several have come in offensively and make us think about the possibilities and he’s one of them.”

USC will first see Williams and Addison in action in its upcoming season opener against Rice on September 3., which will be followed up by a pivotal Pac-12 showdown with rival Stanford in the following week.