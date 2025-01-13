The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a spot they last saw after the 2020 season. They're beginning the offseason in going from NFC champs to a six-win team. And can now start thinking about the NFL free agency period.

The 2025 period, though, presents one of the most crucial offseason periods in years for the 49ers. The front office must decide on if Brock Purdy is the future and consider handing him a blockbuster, market-changing deal. Franchise cornerstones George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have their deals expiring soon. Even Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga is set to hit the free agent market.

All these names are indeed high priorities for the Niners. However, we need to also think about who general manager John Lynch and the front office can pursue in the offseason. There's three names that should emerge as major wants for S.F. Time to dive into who the top free agent priorities for the 49ers are, and if Lynch can help afford each one.

Donte Jackson, cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charvarius Ward will help dictate things here. The NFC champion cornerback is on the last year of his deal. Ward is even mulling his future after personal family issues arose during the 2024 season.

Jackson is similar in age, as he's currently 29 and won't hit his 30s until November. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran also is coming off a bad back. But the 49ers can welcome his run stuffing history and ball-hawking skills.

Jackson can come in as a cheap option next to $92 million CB Deommodore Lenoir. The veteran is coming off an impressive five-interception campaign, which is now a career-best mark.

The Niners need to consider a proven ball-hawk opposite of “hyena.” Jackson looks prime to fill that spot, even if it's a two to three-year deal with a workable salary. The 49ers currently have $52.8 million in cap space to work with, per Over The Cap.

Jevon Holland, safety, Miami Dolphins

We mentioned Hufanga as a likely free agent not coming back to the Bay Area. This gives the 49ers a chance to maintain some youth in the safety department. But also bring back a Bay Area native.

Holland starred for Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland during his prep years. He's since become one of the best coverage safeties in the league plus a wiling tackler. Holland snatched two tackles behind the line of scrimmage and forced a fumble. The 24-year-old also delivered seven games of allowing only one reception his side, per Pro Football Focus.

Maybe a fellow Oregon Ducks teammate of his can help facilitate this move: 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir, who entered the league with Holland out of Eugene in 2021.

Elandon Roberts, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

Adding one more Steelers defender in this mix. Except Elandon Roberts' arrival makes tons of sense in diving closer.

The 49ers stumbled to 18th overall against the run. Plus Dre Greenlaw looks like he'll be a highly coveted LB by leaving S.F. via free agency.

Roberts is an older option at 31. However, he comes with a proven track record of stuffing the run. Roberts even topped the 100-tackle mark twice not too long ago — in 2022 and 2023. San Francisco should additionally love the two blingy items on his fingers: Super Bowl rings from his New England Patriots days. He'd be a cheap but experienced defender in this LB room.

Teven Jenkins, guard, Chicago Bears

Defense can't be the only emphasis for Lynch and company. The trenches needs to get retooled. That's where Teven Jenkins comes in as a strong possibility.

The Niners are set at right guard with Dominick Puni. But this offensive line needs changes after watching Purdy take way too much pressure from defenses.

Jenkins has struggled with staying healthy. But he surrendered only one sack in his final six games — which was during 207 total pass blocking attempts per Pro Football Focus. S.F. may love his versatility too as a former tackle. But he can solidify left guard here.