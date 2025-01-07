The MLB free agency hot stove has cooled off significantly in the new year. Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez made the most of the holiday season by signing new contracts. But that does not mean the offseason is over. With Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Jack Flaherty available, teams can still improve into January. Who are the top five MLB free agents still available?

Some teams have made their moves and are not in contention for any of these free agents. The usually high-spending Yankees are likely tapped out of free agency considering their Max Fried signing. That deal cost them multiple draft picks due to qualifying-offer compensation and likely ends their free-agency pursuits. But that does not apply to every team, including Alonso's New York Mets, who are willing to give up picks to add in free agency.

With that said, who are the five best free agents left this offseason? And where are they likely to go?

Top available MLB free agent: Pete Alonso

The New York Mets made the splash of the offseason by signing Juan Soto to a historic contract. But owner Steve Cohen and general manager David Stearns have made it clear they are not done spending. But recent reports have the Mets and Pete Alonso far apart as free agency rolls on. Because of his home-run power and solid defense, he ranks at the top of the available MLB free agents as January rolls on.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that agent Scott Boras is using Prince Fielder's $214 million contract from 2012 as a comparable. In contrast, The Athletic projects Alonso's contract at five years, $140 million. If the teams are that far apart, Alonso could be the next Boras client to sign a one-year deal after striking out in free agency.

Best Fits: Mets, Mariners, Twins

#2: Where will Alex Bregman land?

The Houston Astros failed to reach the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 this season. While they are still an AL power, they traded Kyle Tucker and will likely lose Alex Bregman. The third baseman has spent his entire career in Space City but has been far apart from the Astros in contract negotiations. He is a guy who could have his number retired in Houston based on what he has done so far but also could leave this year.

The Athletic projects his free agency contract to land at seven years, $189 million. But this is another example of a player being far apart from his projections. A report from before the Winter Meetings pegged Bregman's desires at $350 million. That asking price has certainly come down since then, considering the lengthy wait for a contract.

Best Fits: Tigers, Red Sox, Blue Jays

#3: Jack Flaherty is the best available pitcher

There have been a lot of big pitcher contracts this free agency season. Fried signed the richest deal ever for a lefty, Burnes got a six-year deal, and Blake Snell signed a $182 deal. Jack Flaherty is not in that price range, but should get a nice deal after a bounce-back season between the Tigers and Dodgers. This is deja vu for Flaherty, who waited for a long-term deal last year that never came. He signed a one-year deal and was traded at the deadline.

The Athletic projects Flaherty's contract at four years, $92 million. While that would be a rich deal for a pitcher with concerns, he could shine as a second or third option for a contender. His solid second-half with the Dodgers should land him a contract but it won't be with LA. They signed Snell, so Flaherty's run with his hometown team is likely over.

Best Fits: Braves, Giants, Tigers

#4: Will Jurickson Profar end up back in San Diego?

Jurickson Profar had a career year as a full-time outfielder for the Padres last year. He has played five seasons with the Padres in two different stints but now hits free agency after his best hitting and fielding season. His 134 OPS+ was the highest of his career, as were his 24 homers and 85 RBIs. It was quite a walk year but a risky one to bet on for a San Diego team counting every dollar.

The Athletic projects his contact at three years, $48 million. There is an argument for bringing him back to San Diego considering they have not added any MLB free agent talent. But the teams who need him have looked elsewhere to fill outfield needs. If Profar is playing elsewhere in 2025 and beyond, don't expect a similar season as his 2024 campaign

Best Fits: Padres, Orioles, Phillies

#5: Tanner Scott highlights a shallow reliever group

Last offseason, Josh Hader signed the richest reliever contract in MLB history with the Houston Astros. Even though he saved 34 games last season, it was widly seen as an overpay as soon as the season began. That has also hurt Tanner Scott, who was fantastic between the Marlins and Padres last season. But there are contenders looking to add a closer and there are few better than Scott.

The Athletic projects his deal to land at four years, $64 million. That is significantly less than Hader, so that deal should not be used as a comparable for teams. But it is understandable for penny-pinching teams to find better options as their closer. There are also plenty of teams willing to throw money at their problems, but the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers already have their closers.

Best Fits: Padres, Red Sox, Diamondbacks