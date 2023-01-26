The 2022-23 MLB free agency period has been as busy as could be. We saw the best shortstop market ever, with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all finding new homes. Carlos Correa looked to be on his way out of Minnesota as well, but after two concerning physicals with the Mets and Giants, he’s back with the Twins. Then on the mound, Justin Verlander reunited with Max Scherzer in the Big Apple, giving the Mets arguably the best rotation in baseball.

While most of the big names have already signed, there are still some intriguing free agents available ahead of Spring Training in a few weeks.

Here are the 5 best FAs that could help out a number of ballclubs.

5 best MLB Free Agents Still Available

Jose Iglesias, SS

Iglesias might not be a flashy name, but he’s an above-average defender who is capable of playing anywhere up the middle. The veteran is also coming off a fantastic campaign with the Colorado Rockies, hitting .294 with 47 RBIs in 2022. He’s still one of the more sure-handed infielders in the sport and brings loads of experience to any franchise. Perhaps the Braves could take a look at him if Vaughn Grissom isn’t up to the task of being the full-time SS yet. Regardless of where he ends up, Iglesias deserves a chance in the MLB again. He is a valuable asset who is reliable both in the field and at the plate.

Michael Wacha, RHP

Wacha was once an absolute stud but then injuries hampered his development after breaking onto the scene with the St. Louis Cardinals. With that being said, the former Texas A&M standout bounced back in a big way in 2022 with the Boston Red Sox, flashing glimpses of his former self. The righty went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA and is easily the best starter left on the free-agent market. He struck out 104 hitters in 127.1 innings while walking just 31. Wacha still owns a career ERA of just over four and after a resurgent campaign, he could be a valuable signing for a team looking for more depth in their rotation.

Jurickson Profar, UTL

Profar was a key piece for the San Diego Padres last year, who made a heroic run all the way to the NLCS, knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers along the way. He’s as versatile as any, with the ability to play all three outfield positions. Profar also came up as an infielder, therefore the Curacao native can pick it at 3B, SS, or 2B, too. He hit .243 in 2022 with 15 bombs and 58 RBI while collecting 10 assists from the outfield. A guy like Profar who is a true utility man is worth gold for so many organizations. He’ll find a home soon enough.

Trey Mancini, 1B/DH

The fact that Mancini is even playing baseball right now is truly inspirational after his battle with colon cancer. The slugger left the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline last season and joined the eventual World Series champion, Houston Astros. While Mancini struggled immensely with Dusty Baker’s squad by hitting just .176 in 51 games, he’s still got a power bat and can be a guy who clubs 20+ long balls in a single campaign. He’s now nearly three removed from cancer treatment and 2023 could truly be the year where he gets back to himself. Mancini won’t be a free agent for much longer. His track record is too impressive.

Gary Sanchez, C

What a fall from grace for Gary Sanchez. At one time, he looked to be the future of the Yankees behind the dish. But after struggling both offensively and defensively, they sent him to the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez was poor with them as well, hitting just .205 in 22′ with 16 homers. Surely, he has something left in the tank, right? There will be a team out there who gives Sanchez an opportunity to find himself again.