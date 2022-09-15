5 best rookie performances from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

Week 1 of the NFL season started off in a big way. Many of the faces of the NFL put on huge performances. But several rookies shocked the league while holding their own in the first week. Ranging from first-round picks to late-round gems, multiple rookies had themselves a day.

Here are the five best rookie performances from week 1

5. Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Bears

As noted, much of the Bears’ defensive success could be attributed to the extremely wet field conditions that they played in. The weather made it a very defensive-heavy contest and these young defenders capitalized off of it. But even so, safety Jaquan Brisker had a big day.

The Bears added Brisker in the second round of the draft. The expectations are sky-high for the 48th overall pick. And in week 1, the rookie looked prepared to hold his own.

Brisker played well alongside Bears veteran Eddie Jackson. The rookie safety finished the day with four total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Jaquan Brisker making a difference early. Recovers the first fumble of his career 👀 pic.twitter.com/aMssUHy2ce — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 11, 2022

With the 49ers’ offense full of star power, this was no easy challenge for Brisker. While George Kittle was out, the 49ers still sent out Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Elijah Mitchell. That trio is enough to give any defense problems.

Alongside Brisker, Jackson put on a solid performance as usual. The veteran safety recorded three total tackles, one defended pass, and one interception.

As the season progresses, Brisker could be in line for several big performances. Having the chance to learn from Jackson is no small thing. And he has the talent to be a special talent.

In week 2, the Bears will be taking on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Brisker could be put to the test, but if he plays like this again, he will be just fine.

4. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Bears

Two Bears rookie making the list is no mistake. After going defensive heavy in the draft, several of their players were able to make an impact in week one.

When the Bears added Dominique Robinson in the fifth round of the draft, they were hoping they could add a solid rotational piece. But after his performance in week 1, he looks like he could potentially be a star.

During the Bears’ week one victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson put on defensive performance. He recorded seven total tackles along with 1.5 total sacks.

49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey allowed two sacks on 275 pass blocking snaps last season. Bears rookie Dominique Robinson absolutely dusted him on one of his first regular season NFL snaps en route to a one-handed sack. What a friggin' play by the fifth-rounder. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/myWloj59ip — Patrick K. Flowers (@PatrickKFlowers) September 14, 2022

It is also worth noting that Robinson did this while lined up against a future Hall of Famer in 49ers left tackle, Trent Williams.

Along with his strong performance on the stat sheet, Robinson made his presence felt elsewhere. He recorded two pressures on just 11 pass rushes. Robinson also recorded a PFF defensive grade of 89.8, one of the best of the weekend.

Given the circumstances of the week 1 matchup, Robinson’s success makes sense. The Bears and 49ers went to battle in what looked like a downpour at times. And the 49ers clearly didn’t want to go in the direction of star linebacker Roquan Smith.

In turn, Robinson was given several opportunities to succeed. And he made his presence felt in a big way.

3. Drake London, WR, Falcons

Heading into the regular season, many questioned just how good Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London would be. During his time at USC, London won his matchups due to his size. He was able to either overpower defenders or go above them due to his size. And he may be set to also do that in the NFL.

While London isn’t the fastest player on the field, he was still able to put on a show in week 1.

The Falcons took on the New Orleans Saints in a heated division matchup in the first game of the season. It is no secret how good the Saints’ secondary is, but that didn’t stop London from putting up solid numbers.

The rookie wide receiver finished the day with five receptions for 74 receiving yards. His 74 receiving yards led all rookies in week 1. Three of his receptions resulted in first downs. He also averaged nearly 15 yards per reception.

The second-year tight end Kyle Pitts struggled to get going, finishing with just two receptions for 19 yards. But London did enough to make up for this.

While the Falcons lost to the Saints 27-26, it seems that London could be everything they wanted him to be. All that he missed in week 1 was a trip to the endzone. But if he can keep producing like this, he’ll be there in no time.

2. Jahan Dotson, WR Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson stole the show in week 1. The young pass catcher looks as if he could somehow manage to be the same exact player that he was in college.

Dotson finished the day with three receptions for 40 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning reception. He did this while being targeted just five times.

TOUCHDOWN It's the rookie WR Jahan Dotson with a 7 yard grab for the score! Nice footwork to get open and Wentz finds him for the TD! Commanders fans… get excited!#HTTC @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/vNG87EZEYr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

WHAT A DEBUT FOR JAHAN DOTSON

pic.twitter.com/Mv6ZEDmSKS — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

Even with his success, there was still room for drastic improvement from the Commanders’ rookie. He finished the day as the team’s fourth most targeted player, but given time, this could change.

After being the 16th pick in the draft, and one of several wide receivers taken in the first round, many speculated just how good Dotson could be. But in week 1, he quickly silenced any doubters as he reached the end zone more times than any of his fellow rookie wide receivers.

Dotson could have had an even bigger day if he and quarterback Carson Wentz had been able to connect on several of the passes that were thrown in his direction.

Playing in an offense that already has a potential star in wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Dotson will have plenty of opportunities to succeed. As he heads into week 2, he is facing off against a Detroit Lions defense that was just torched by AJ Brown.

With the Lions unit needing to focus on McLaurin, the rookie could have himself a day against their secondary.

If Dotson’s week 1 performance is any sign of what is to come, the Commanders could have a future superstar in their wide receiver room.

1. Travon Walker, Edge Jaguars

It is only right that the number one overall pick in the draft put on an absolute show in week 1. In all aspects, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie edge rusher Travon Walker looked like a bonafide star.

Walker finished the day with four total tackles, one sack, one defended pass, and one interception. He is the first rookie since Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt to record an interception and a sack in their NFL debut.

Outside of just those stats, Walker was a force for this Jaguars defensive front. They moved him freely around the defense, allowing him to attack from everywhere.

The interception that he brought in was one of the more impressive things that any player did this weekend. As the Commanders ran a screenplay in his direction, he was able to get off of his man and bring the ball in.

When the Jaguars used the number one overall selection on Walker, many were skeptical about the pick. It was all but guaranteed that Aidan Hutchinson was the better prospect. But after Walker’s performance in week 1, it is hard to argue with their choice. He looked like he was one of the most dominant players in the NFL. And certainly did not play like a rookie.