Kyle Pitts’ fantasy football owners will hate Arthur Smith’s post-game comments

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a tough loss to open their season against the New Orleans Saints. After leading for most of the game, the Falcons allowed the Saints to make a big comeback and steal the game. After the game ended, Falcons fans took a quick look at the box score and asked one question; where was Kyle Pitts?

Pitts is the talented second-year tight end who had some lofty expectations surrounding him heading into the 2022 season. Yet when the Saints rolled into town, Pitts was largely missing in action, as he finished the game with just two catches for 19 yards. But when asked about Pitts’ lack of involvement, Smith took a u-turn and opted to praise Pitts performance, much to the enragement of his fantasy owners.

“He affects the game. I think the one thing that was very encouraging, I think Kyle, it’s not just lip service in one of these (exhibition) season stories, he blocked really well yesterday. We are certainly going to target Kyle, but we also have other good players…We’ll look to continue to improve and get everybody involved in the offense. Kyle had a huge impact on the game.” – Arthur Smith, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This is certainly a strange take from Smith. While Pitts did help open up room for Corrdarrelle Patterson to run on the ground, he was a nonfactor in the passing game, which is the main reason the Falcons used the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on him. Kyle Pitts and Marcus Mariota are going to have to work on getting on the same page soon, otherwise Atlanta’s offense will continue to struggle moving forward.