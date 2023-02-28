The latest installment of HBO’s hit series just shed some light on Ellie and who she was before the events of episode 1. Along with her backstory, viewers were also treated to tons of cool details and fun trivia about the series. We delve deeper and check The Last Of Us episode 7’s best easter eggs and what they truly mean.

5 The Last Of Us episode 7 easter eggs

5. Left Behind

The whole premise of episode 7 is based on The Last Of Us: Left Behind, an expansion pack to the main game which revolves around Ellie Williams and Riley Abel. In it, we discover how Ellie lived before the events of the first game and how she discovered her immunity to Cordyceps. At the same time, the add-on pack explores the impact of Riley on Ellie’s life and her last days went by.

The most recent episode of The Last Of Us on HBO adapted Left Behind to give Bella Ramsey’s character more to her backstory in the series. We also circle back to the first episode where certain details connect to that installment, such as Marlene finding Ellie and the young girl’s past as a FEDRA student. All in all, this episode masterfully adapts Left Behind and gives fans of both the game and series an impressive experience watching it.

4. Ellie’s Walkman

At the flashback’s start, we see Ellie running laps with other FEDRA students inside a gym. Bethany, a taller student, bullies her and takes the Sony Walkman she’s listening to. The same device appears again when Captain Kwong reprimanded her and during the time she spent with Riley inside the mall.

In the Naughty Dog video game, players are given control of Ellie when Joel got injured, as was seen during the events of episode 6. This gives gamers a chance to explore her belongings, one of which is a broken Walkman that Ellie wants to fix. Also, it contains a cassette tape of Aha’s first album, High and Low, which contains the hit song Take On Me. The same song is also played at certain points of The Last Of Us episode 7.

3. Mortal Kombat

What started out as a tense reunion inside Ellie’s bedroom transitioned into an event to remember as Riley succeeded in taking her best friend to the mall. This results in a night of fun as the two ride a carousel, have their photos taken, and dance like there’s no tomorrow. But for Ellie, one of the top highlights of her mall experience is the arcade and her time playing Mortal Kombat with Riley.

During that scene, we see Ellie choose Raiden as her character and Riley with Mileena with the latter winning the first round. The Naughty Dog version differs here as the best friends play a fictional arcade game called The Turning. This change was made because Mortal Kombat was the original inspiration for that game, something Neil Druckmann, The Last Of Us’ co-creator, said would be easy to use for the series. Plus, since there are no licensing issues that prevented the use of Mortal Kombat, it only made sense to do so.

2. No Pun Intended

After enjoying their time in the mall, Riley leads Ellie behind a nacho snack bar to reveal that this was the place she has been staying. While her best friend was taking a look around, Riley pulls out a joke book called No Pun Intended and starts reading it, making Ellie laugh in the process. This is the same book Ellie takes out in previous episodes to read to Joel at different points of the HBO series. It’s also the same one that finally cracks Joel up, making their bond stronger in the process, and what she reads to Sam before the young boy succumbed to the infection.

1. How Ellie and Riley were bitten

Just as the two were having the time of their lives and Riley promising not to leave anymore, a single infected individual crashes the scene and chases the best friends. The pair eventually overpower the undead, but they also got bitten in the process. Before they could even turn, the two spend their time together opting to do so rather than take the easy way out by suicide.

In the video game, instead of a lone pursuer, a group of infected chased Ellie and Riley during the culmination of Left Behind. While that part changed, the ending was mostly left untouched by the HBO series, including the dialogue itself. This made for an emotional conclusion to both the expansion pack and the most recent episode of The Last Of Us. And with two more episodes to go and a solid foundation to both Ellie and Joel’s characters, it’s expected that the tension and thrills will go up a notch before season 1 ends. Until then, it’s best to stay tuned to HBO and see how the live adaptation ends.