This week’s installment of The Last Of Us finally paid Ellie and Joel’s journey off as the pair find Tommy. Along with this reunion comes a series of revelations for everyone involved in this chapter, and tons of cool details for viewers to look out for. We take a look at the best The Last Of Us episode 6 easter eggs and what they truly mean for the hit HBO series.

5 The Last Of Us episode 6 easter eggs

5. Ellie trying to whistle

As the pair are journeying by foot toward Tommy’s location, Joel hears a strange sound behind him. Turns out, it was Ellie with a couple of fingers inside her mouth trying to whistle. In response, Joel asks him if she knows how to create that specific sound, a question to which Ellie says she’s trying to learn.

In the Naughty Dog video game, the same scene plays out almost word-for-word. The difference here is that instead of out in the open, this interaction occurs inside an abandoned building between the two at a different point of the overall story of The Last Of Us.

4. The Jackson Community

After what seemed like forever, Joel finally reunites with Tommy as he and Ellie reach Jackson, Wyoming. As compared to the Quarantine Zones in Boston and Kansas City, this community is more conducive to living and is better at self-sustenance than the mentioned locations. And when it comes to security, the council running this town is successful in warding both infected and human forces away by being positioned in the middle of nowhere, as well as having a fortified perimeter that’s similar to the video game version around it.

Inside, it’s revealed that there are around 300 people within the community, which can be seen as having a larger than the game’s population of 20 families. Tommy works as a contractor, mirroring the life he led before the outbreak. His wife, Maria, is a former attorney and is part of the council that runs Jackson. While the brothers were speaking, she takes care of Ellie and gives her a haircut and a familiar pink, white, and purple jacket the young girl wore in the game.

Joel’s conversation with Tommy ends with him asking his brother to take Ellie to the Fireflies since he’s too old to protect her out in the open. Even with a child coming his way, Tommy agrees after finding out Ellie is immune and can help create a cure. This agreement leads to another tense confrontation that was changed from the video game to this HBO hit series.

3. Dina

Once the brothers have been reunited in The Last Of Us episode 6, Tommy and Maria give Joel and Ellie their first proper meal in months. As the four are talking, a girl stares at Ellie from a distance, causing the young girl to annoyingly yell at her. Maria explains that there aren’t a lot of girls her age in Jackson, which leads to more interest in the newcomer.

While the young girl isn’t introduced to viewers, her physical attributes and the link to Ellie somehow lead her to be Dina. In The Last Of Us 2, the sequel to the first video game, Dina is Ellie’s love interest. Although there hasn’t been any news yet on whether Dina will appear next season, this is a good way to introduce her character to everyone and lay the foundation of her relationship with Ellie.

2. Joel and Ellile’s argument

As mentioned earlier, Tommy has agreed to take Ellie to the Fireflies after his conversation with Joel. Unknown to him, Ellie was listening the entire time as the brothers talk about what to do with her. This leads to a tense argument between Joel and Ellie as the latter mentions Sarah. Joel then says that he’s not his father before storming off to the other room. Even with that development, Joel relented the following day and took Ellie himself instead of his brother.

In the video game, Ellie discovers that Tommy will be taking her instead of Joel, which causes her to steal a horse and escape Jackson. This leads her to an abandoned house where Joel finds her in a similar scene that played out during their argument in episode 6.

1. Joel’s injury at the end of The Last Of Us episode 6

The latest episode ended with Joel and Ellie learning that the Firefly base they’re looking for all along has relocated. And instead of Fireflies, they found several men who attacked the pair before they can leave. One of them even mortally wounds Joel in the stomach, leading him to pass out while Ellie pleads for her friend to live.

In the Naughty Dog video game, Joel falls down from a ledge and finds a piece of metal piercing his stomach. And although the means are different, the ending will still lead to the next part. It remains to be seen whether the HBO series will take its cue from the video game in the coming episodes. In any case, it’s best to stay tuned to The Last Of Us as it starts to race to its season 1 conclusion.