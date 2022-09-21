5 details you likely missed in Andor episodes 1-3

Andor just dropped on Disney Plus and it’s poised to be something new in the Star Wars universe. Set in the era between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, this series revolving around Diego Luna’s character in Rogue One promises to give fans a glimpse of how the Rebel Alliance started using a new perspective. Along with the premise, everyone will be treated to tons of hidden details and fun trivia in each installment. We take a look below at the best Andor easter eggs from episode one to three.

5 Andor easter eggs you likely missed in episodes 1-3

5. Andor’s place in the Star Wars timeline

As mentioned earlier, Andor is sandwiched between the events of Episodes III and IV, the end of the Republic, and the destruction of the first Death Star. Looking at the official timeline, the first episode of this new Star Wars series is set 3 years Before the Battle of Yavin (BBY).

One of my favorite things- besides Ewan McGregor- is this picture with an official canon timeline of Star Wars! Star Wars Rebels spans five years, 5 BBY to 0 BBY.

Solo spans 13 to 10 BBY.

Cassian Andor starts in 3 BBY- during Rebels!

The Mandalorian 9 ABY Photo by @BlueJaigEyes pic.twitter.com/wapWp5hc7y — Alderaanian🇺🇦Rose (@AlderaanianR) August 24, 2019

Along with the start of Cassian Andor’s story, other notable events that occurred during this time are Ezra Bridger joining the Ghost crew in Star Wars: Rebels, and Jyn Erso being abandoned by Saw Gerrera. The latter, of course, will play out in Andor’s future when he meets Jyn as they stole the plans for the first Death Star, starting a chain of events that lead to the original trilogy.

4. Vetch

At some point during Andor episode 1, Cassian was confronted by Nurchi about his debt to him. As the tension starts to mount, a huge alien comes out of nowhere to back Nurchi up called Vetch. And like most aliens seen so far in Star Wars, Vetch’s look is very unique and imposing, to say the least. The thing is, this isn’t the first time fans have seen this kind of alien.

#Andor Vetch is the best character so far and it’s not close pic.twitter.com/kEYgcoPfb9 — jordan (@jordancrunkk) September 21, 2022

Back in The Force Awakens, A Urodel called Bollie Prindel was seen serving in the Resistance. This is the same species as Vetch, which serves as a good callback and a neat way to circle back to Episode VII.

3. A variety of familiar starships

Among the Andor episode 1 things you missed was when Cassian tried to borrow a starship from his contact at an old junkyard. Right before he was rejected by the contact, fans got a good glimpse of several ships that will be familiar to fans of the franchise.

Foremost among these is a ship with a design that’s very similar to a snowspeeder. First seen in The Empire Strikes Back, this is probably the larger version that can carry cargo and passengers. Nevertheless, other popular ships can make their appearance in the coming weeks.

2. Fest

In the second episode of Andor, Maarva, Cassian’s adoptive mother, warns him that Pre-Mor security forces are searching for a Kenari male after two of their members are killed. She asks Cassian if he told anyone he’s from Kenari, instead of Fest. Maarva adds that she has always told everyone that his son is from Fest, a detail Cassian didn’t strictly follow.

First mentioned in Star Wars: Rogue One The Ultimate Visual Guide, Fest is a planet found in the Atrivis sector of the galaxy’s Outer Rim. This is the same territory where Tatooine is found.

1. Mobile Tac Pods

Right before Syril and his men proceed to capture Cassian in episode 3, they are seen onboard three ships. These ships are Mobile Tac Pods and they will look utterly familiar to any true Star Wars fan.

The ship’s design is first seen in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, just as the Clone Army swooped in to save the Jedis from Confederate Army and their Droid forces. They will become more prominent as Star Wars: Clone Wars and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith showed these ships in countless prominent scenes.

As the coming weeks show more of Andor, Star Wars fans can expect more of these easter eggs to drop. Better keep an eye out for these details as they will help tie the new series to the overall franchise.