The latest Star Wars series just landed on Disney Plus and it promises to expand the era between Episodes III and IV. With that promise in mind, there are a lot of things to unpack from this Diego Luna-starrer and what this series holds for the overall franchise. We take a look at this Andor episode 3 ending explained and what really went down in the three-episode premiere of this new Star Wars show.

Andor episode 3 ending explained

After the events of episode 1 and 2, Andor’s third installment starts with Kassa exploring the remains of a crashed ship in Kenari as the other members of his tribe have returned to camp. Once inside, Maarva appears and they both don’t understand each other. She comes up with the decision to take the young Andor and hide with him before those affiliated with the ship’s men soon arrive.

Back in the present, Cassian is seen hiding while waiting for Brasso. Once they meet, Andor promises to get the money once he returns. In another part of the planet, Luthen Reel arives and meets up with Bix Caleen. They both go out to search for Cassian and are concerned since authorities are already searching for him.

Deputy Inspector Syril and his men arrive and speak with Maarva about Cassian’s whereabouts. They search her residence as Sergeant Most discover B2EMO. At this point, Cassian communicates with the droid, giving his location to Syril and his men while compromising Maarva. They proceed to Andor’s coordinates just as he has secured a meeting with Luthen. Both men are doubtful of the other as they try to negotiate their deal.

Bix learns of Syril’s task force and she moves to warn Cassian before he’s arrested. She discovers that Timm Karlo ratted Andor out to the authorities just as Bix runs to her friend.

During their meeting, Luthen tells Cassian that the Empire’s reign will end soon. He also reveals that he knows Cassian killed those two men and invites him to run away before the authorities arrive. Luthen tells Andor that he has a ship nearby and is ready to take him away immediately. As this is happening, Bix is captured by Syril and his men.

Just as they realized Cassian’s comm link can be traced, Luthen destroys it and they devise an escape plan. They are then ambushed by Syril’s task force who begin to fire on the pair. Just as the battle was raging on, the starship unit gets destroyed by falling debris.

Back in the streets, Timm is killed when he attacks the soldiers who captured Bix. They abandon her when the soldiers are called to reinforce the group in the warehouse with Cassian and Luthen in it. Bix is left alone to deal with Timm’s death.

Meanwhile, just as the task force has caught up with Andor and Luthen, the former gains an advantage over Syril and destroys his radio. Luthen advises him to kill the deputy inspector as he continues to respond to Andor’s questions. In the end, he ties Syril up and leaves him.

The rest of Syril’s forces fire on a ship. Later on, they realize it’s a decoy that gives both Luthen and Cassian time to escape using a speeder. The ship is rigged with explosives, blowing up as the task force starts to fire at it. The casualties pile up as the pair make their escape. Right before the episode ends, we see a younger Maarva leave Kenari with Kassa inside her ship.

What just happened? An Andor episode 3 recap

We see in this Andor episode 3 recap all the plot points planted in the first two episodes bear fruit here. Star Wars fans get to know who Cassian Andor is before joining the Rebellion and how exactly he joined it. We also see several characters who played a part in his development, including potential antagonists who will be on his tail in the upcoming episodes.

This three-episode premiere sets up Andor and his character in the era where the Rebel Alliance is beginning to form. In the following weeks, fans are going to see how he transitions from this character to the one we saw in Rogue One. In any case, this is a different Star Wars series than those recently released by Disney Plus, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. Fans will need to stay tuned for the entirety of season 1 to see how Cassian Andor grows as the Rebel Alliance starts to form with him.