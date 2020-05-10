5 greatest New Orleans Pelicans teams in franchise history

The New Orleans Pelicans debuted in the 2002-03 season when the then Charlotte Hornets relocated to New Orleans. The now Pelicans stood as the Hornets up until the 2012-13 season. The following year, they renamed to the Pelicans, while Charlotte regained its Hornets moniker and history. The NBA, then, agreed that the Pelicans franchise history only holds the years from when they relocated to New Orleans in 2002.

With that said, the Pelicans are technically the youngest franchise in NBA history. Overall, they haven’t really found much success as a franchise, having made the playoffs just 7 out of a possible 17 times. However, their current crop of young studs in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball certainly makes their future very promising.

Nonetheless, despite the lack of success, let’s try to round out the top five Pelicans teams in franchise history:

5. 2010-11 Hornets

The 2010-11 Hornets were essentially the last legs of the Chris Paul era in New Orleans. After missing the playoffs the year before, they put up a strong season with a 46-36 record. However, it was only good for the 7th best record in the Western Conference.

They ended up losing in the first round to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Despite returning to the playoffs, it certainly seemed like the Hornets were headed in the wrong direction, especially after securing the 2nd seed in the West just three years before.

After this season, Paul requested for a trade from New Orleans.

4. 2014-15 Pelicans

New Orleans became one of the worst teams in the NBA after CP3’s departure. However, they did have a promising young star in Anthony Davis, whom they drafted 1st overall in the 2012 NBA draft. They worked their way up through the years, improving their record every season from Davis’ arrival.

In the 2014-15 season, they finally broke through and made the postseason as the no. 8 seed for the first time in the Anthony Davis era. The Brow had a breakout campaign and made the All-NBA First Team with averages of 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks. The Pelicans also featured a solid core of Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon, and Ryan Anderson, all of whom averaged double figures throughout the season.

Despite their breakout campaign, they met the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, the team that eventually won the title that season. The Warriors wound up sweeping the Pelicans. Still, it set some high hopes for the team’s future.

3. 2008-09 Hornets

The 2008-09 Hornets finished with a 49-33 record, which is their second best record in franchise history. However, in bloodbath that was the Western Conference, that was only good to secure them the 7th seed in the playoffs.

The Hornets were certainly looking to take the next step after reaching the second round in the playoffs the year before. However, being in the loaded Western Conference certainly made it hard for New Orleans to take a step forward.

Chris Paul and David West still put up All-Star numbers, but Tyson Chandler’s injury riddled season certainly had a huge impact on their team. As the 7th seed, they succumbed to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

2. 2017-18 Pelicans

As mentioned, the 2014-15 season gave the franchise a lot of hope for their future. However, they took major steps back the next two years and failed to make the playoffs.

At the 2017 February trade deadline, the Pelicans trade for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, to form a deadly Kentucky frontcourt duo with Anthony Davis. New Orleans still wound up missing the postseason in 2016-17, but there was plenty of optimism heading into the 2017-18 season.

The Pelicans got off to a strong start with Davis and Cousins. However, in late January 2018, Cousins ruptured his Achilles, ending his season. New Orleans were still in a race for the playoffs at that point. Near the 2018 trade deadline, New Orleans acquired Nikola Mirotic from the Chicago Bulls.

Mirotic played extremely well for them and became a perfect frontcourt partner with Anthony Davis. New Orleans made the playoffs as the no. 6 seed and faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round. All experts predicted Portland would outlast New Orleans. However, in shocking and convincing fashion, the Pelicans swept the Blazers and advanced to the second round. Jrue Holiday played great defense against Portland’s star backcourt tandem in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and playoff Rajon Rondo showed up. And of course, Anthony Davis was his monster self in that series.

New Orleans wound up facing the juggernaut Golden State Warriors next and fell in five games. Despite the disappointing end, this is still one of the most memorable seasons in Pelicans franchise history.

1. 2007-08 Hornets

The 2007-08 season marked the first full season that the Hornets played in New Orleans since their relocation. They had played in Oklahoma City the past couple of seasons due to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

The Hornets raced out the gates early and held a 29-12 record midway through the season. They ended up with a 56-26 record, which, to this day, is their best record in franchise history. New Orleans finished with the no. 2 seed in the West and won their first and only division title.

Chris Paul broke out into a legitimate superstar and finished 2nd in MVP voting. David West made his first All-Star team, while Tyson Chandler anchored their defense and played well alongside CP3. Moreover, Byron Scott earned the Coach of the Year award for leading New Orleans’ breakout season.

The Hornets faced the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round and defeated them in six games. This marked New Orleans’ first series in franchise history. The Hornets met the Los Angeles Lakers, which secured the no. 1 seed by just one game, in round two. Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and the Lakers proved to be too much and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

New Orleans never had as successful a season as they did after this 2007-08 campaign. However, as mentioned, their bright young trio of Williamson, Ingram, and Ball could finally turn their fortunes around.