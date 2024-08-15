The Brooklyn Nets revealed their 2024-25 schedule on Thursday. After trading Mikal Bridges and entering a rebuild, Brooklyn will enter the year with a revamped coaching staff and roster.

With that, we highlight five games Nets fans should have circled on their calendars.

Wed, Oct. 23 @ Hawks

The new-look Nets take the floor for their first game of the 2024-25 campaign. Newly hired head coach Jordi Fernandez and his nine-man staff will have several interesting decisions regarding the starting lineup and bench rotations.

After cracking Brooklyn's rotation and leading the team in scoring last season, Cam Thomas will step into the spotlight as the number-one offensive option. Will he be able to carry the load as the team's engine? Can Nic Claxton further develop his offensive skillset to take pressure off Thomas? How much will veterans such as Bojan Bogdonavic and Dorian Finney-Smith take away from the minutes of rising young prospects Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson?

The answers to these questions will begin to reveal themselves at State Farm Arena.

Fri, Nov. 8 @ Celtics

Brooklyn travels to TD Garden to face the defending champions. During their last trip to Boston, the Nets suffered a 136-86 defeat, the second-worst in franchise history. Following the embarrassing performance, the team fired head coach Jacque Vaughn.

How will Thomas, Clowney, Wilson and the rest of Brooklyn's young players hold up against a championship-caliber Celtics squad?

Fri, Nov . 15 @ Knicks

Brooklyn and New York will meet for the first time since this summer's stunning Mikal Bridges trade. The deal elevated the Knicks to the inner circle or title contenders while plunging the Nets to the NBA's basement. With reports that Bridges requested a trade to the crosstown rival, how will his former Brooklyn teammates receive him?

Bridges will also play against his former teammate Cam Johnson for the first time, barring another trade. After the Phoenix Suns selected the pair of wings in the first round of back-to-back drafts in 2018 and 2019, they quickly earned the nickname “The Twins” due to their close friendship and similar roles.

Will the duo be matched up against one another? Who will get the better of the matchup?

Sun, Nov. 24 @ Kings

Fernandez will return to Sacramento to face his former team for the first time as a head coach. During his time with the Kings, the former assistant developed a reputation as one of the NBA's top bench coaches.

Will he grind out a win against Mike Brown and his former staff?

Tues, Jan. 21 vs. Knicks

Bridges returns to Barclays Center for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Nets fans criticized the 27-year-old last season after he failed to stand up for the organization amid insults from Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. With Bridges disputing reports that he requested a trade to the Knicks, how will the Brooklyn crowd receive him?

Bridges also commented last season on Knicks fans taking over Barclays Center during a Jan. 23 loss. Will the New York presence be even more significant this year after this summer's developments?