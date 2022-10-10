6 head coaches Panthers can hire after firing Matt Rhule

The Matt Rhule Era with the Carolina Panthers mercifully came to an end on Monday after 38 games, 11 wins, 27 losses, and a 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers head coach came from the college ranks and will likely go back after owner David Tepper relieved him of his NFL duties. Now, with Matt Rhule fired, Tepper and his organization’s attention must turn to possible Panthers Matt Rhule replacements. Here are six head coaches Carolina can hire after firing Rhule.

Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers interim head coach

Let’s start with the coach who has the job in the immediate aftermath of Matt Rhule being fired. That’s Steve Wilks, who Tepper elevated from defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach to interim Panthers head coach after the dismissal.

Wilks has head coaching experience with the Arizona Cardinals. He went 3-13 in his one season at the helm, but most blame ownership and general manager Steve Keim for the team’s failures more than Wilks.

The coach has been with the Panthers for seven seasons in two different stints, so he knows the organization well. A 2022 turnaround might be far-fetched with Baker Mayfield in a waking boot after the team’s Week 5 loss, but if Wilks can turn the franchise in a positive direction, maybe he can keep the job.

Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints head coach

When Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos with his $59.8 billion net worth, he became the richest owner in the NFL. Right behind him is the Panthers’ David Tepper at $16.7 billion, about $5 billion ahead of Jerry Jones in third place.

Tepper is rich, and he wants to win. That means it would surprise no one if he backed up a Brink’s truck and paid the only Super Bowl-winning head coach on this list a lot of money.

Now, Sean Payton might not want to come back for a middling franchise in North Carolina, but if the Panthers get the No. 1 or No. 2 pick next year and get Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it could be enough to lure the offensive guru to Charlotte.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is doing an excellent job with Josh Allen and company so far, Miami Dolphins loss and post-game temper tantrum notwithstanding.

😡😡😡 Bills OC Ken Dorsey has had an epic meltdown in the coaching booth after losing to the Dolphins in final seconds. pic.twitter.com/9Q0U5lQlDu — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) September 26, 2022

He’s also young, has a relatively well-known name (especially in the South) from his time as QB of the Miami Hurricanes, and was with the Panthers for six seasons, including for Cam Newton’s MVP season and the team’s last Super Bowl appearance.

Dorsey might not have the resume just yet, but as possible Panthers Matt Rhule replacements go, his name is as strong as any.

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator

The hottest name on the NFL coaching carousel this offseason will likely be San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He had a 10-year, two Pro Bowl NFL career as a linebacker and is getting quite a reputation as a defensive schemer and man motivator at just 38 years old.

Ryans’ NFL experience and defensive acumen make him the polar opposite of Matt Rhule, and that’s the way owners tend to go after firing a head coach. However, the issue is that Tepper seems to be in love with the offensive side of the ball and could want another offensive coach in that position.

That said, Ryans comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree and could bring a young OC with him who comes from that mold as well. That might be enough to scratch Tepper’s offensive itch.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Speaking of opposites, Eric Bieniemy is much different than the former Panthers head coach in many ways as well. Instead of being the flavor of the month college coach, Bieniemy has paid his dues for a decade under Andy Reid and still hasn’t become a head coach.

The former NFL running back is a name that carries weight, and he could come in and garner the immediate respect of NFL players that the last coach never got.

With Matt Rhule fired, Tepper needs a coach who will have that respect, or he risks damaging his reputation as an owner. Bieniemy is untested as a head man, but no one in the fan base or media will fault the owner for finally giving the Chiefs assistant a shot.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines head coach

Since Lincoln Riley is likely not leaving Southern California for Charlotte, the college head coach — if Tepper decides to go back to that well — who makes the most sense is Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has the NFL experience that most college coaches don’t and even made a Super Bowl with the 49ers not all that long ago. Plus, the writing has been on the wall at his alma mater for a while now. Yes, Michigan is 6-0 and No. 5 in the AP Poll for now, but if this season ends with another loss to Ohio State or a similar disappointment, Harbaugh could be on his way out.

The biggest knock on Harbaugh is that he is a difficult personality to get along with. That shouldn’t be a major issue for Tepper who himself has a healthy ego and comes from the world of finance and hedge funds where there are far more difficult personalities than Jim Harbaugh.