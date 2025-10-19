The New England Patriots have become one of the NFL's best success stories in 2025 season. They have grown dramatically with Drake Maye at quarterback and Mike Vrabel as the team's head coach. The Patriots won their fourth game in a row and moved to 5-2 on the season in beating the Tennessee Titans by a 31-13 margin.

The last three victories in the streak have all come on the road, and that's a very unusual occurrence in the NFL. The Patriots' legendary coach-quarterback combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady never won three consecutive road games throughout their run together. Beating the Titans clearly meant a lot to Vrabel, as he had coached that team for six seasons from 2018 through 2023 before he was fired.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs said it was clear how much Vrabel wanted to win the game even though he didn't ask his team to win the game for revenge purposes. “He said something to us that was like, ‘every week is personal.’ He wasn’t lying, whether it’s individual or team. You want to win each and every week. He didn’t change and he didn’t do anything extra. He was his same usual self.”

Patriots dominate game in the second half

Maye had an amazing game for the Patriots as he displayed great command of the game plan and tremendous accuracy in his passing. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. Maye was under pressure at various points through the game and was sacked 4 times. He also ran 8 times for 62 yards with a long run of 19 yards.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had one of his best games as he ran for 88 yards on 18 carries and scored 1 rushing touchdown.

The Patriots put the game away during an 11-second stretch in the third quarter. Stevenson scored on a 4-yard TD run with 7:31 remaining and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson forced a Cam Ward fumble and picked it up at the Titans 4-yard line and ran it into the endzone at the 7:20 mark.

The first-place Patriots were never threatened after that.