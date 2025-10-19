The New England Patriots have looked great to start the 2025 season. New England is already 4-2 to start the Mike Vrabel era. Now the Patriots are viewed as buyers ahead of the trade deadline by many fans. But it seems they are not interested in one position where fans want to see some action.

New England is reportedly not attempting to trade for a new running back, despite rumors to the contrary.

‘The Patriots are not making calls for a running back, but they have talked to teams about pass rushers,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “They’re fielding calls on several of their own players as well.”

It is surprising to hear that New England is not interested in the running back market.

The Patriots currently have Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson as their lead running backs. Stevenson has been a disappointment while fans want to see Henderson get the ball more.

New England has been connected to Jets running back Breece Hall, who many view as available ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.

Bill Simmons even floated the idea that New England should trade for Derrick Henry.

But it seems that the Patriots will roll with Stevenson and Henderson for the rest of the season.

Patriots rolling to start Mike Vrabel era in New England

The Patriots may not want to make a trade simply because they feel comfortable enough with their position in the AFC East.

New England is rolling under head coach Mike Vrabel. But they aren't going to start feeling complacent.

Patriots QB Drake Maye is focused on improvement after New England matched their 2024 win total in Week 6.

“Just go get win No. 5. That’s my only thought,” Maye told reporters on Sunday. “Last year is in the past. Just try to keep building and hopefully we just keep showing up every week. Being a tough team to play on the road and winning at home is what we’re trying to build. So I think we’re on our way toward that.”

New England has an easy path to 5-2 as they face on of the league's worst teams in Week 7.

Patriots at Titans kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.