On Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans took the field at home for a game against the New England Patriots, in what marked New England head coach Mike Vrabel's first game against his old team. Meanwhile, it was also the first game for the Titans this season without head coach Brian Callahan, who was fired earlier in the week.

Needless to say, it seems like the Titans' brass made the right choice, if the team's first quarter performance against New England was any indication.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward led the team right down the field, completing an epic drive with an impressive touchdown pass from nearly 50 yards out to Chimere Dike to put the Titans up 10-3.

Article Continues Below

Making things more impressive was the fact that the strong start came against a Patriots defense that has been an elite unit so far this year. The Patriots overall have had a solid start to the season, and while quarterback Drake Maye has drawn the majority of the attention, most pundits agree that the strength of the team lies in its defense, one that Ward had no problem marching down the field against on Sunday, at least for the first quarter.

It's not uncommon for NFL teams to find an extra gear in the immediate aftermath of firing their coach, only to spiral back down to Earth shortly thereafter, and it's certainly not off the table that the same thing could happen to the Titans moving forward, perhaps even during the game on Sunday vs New England.

However, for a fanbase that has been subjected to some brutal football so far this year, watching Ward dice up the Patriots had to feel good.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Patriots game, the Titans will next take the field next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.