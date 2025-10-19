The New England Patriots have been rolling this season, and they added another victory to the win column against the Tennessee Titans. Drake Maye once again had a big game, and he did something that even Tom Brady wasn't able to do during his time with the Patriots, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“For a franchise that once had Tom Brady, Patriots QB Drake Maye set a new franchise record today for the highest single-game completion percentage (min. 20 pass attempts) — 91.3%. The previous record was held by Brady at 88.5%,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Maye is already breaking records with the Patriots, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continued to do so. When Maye was asked about his day, it didn't seem like he was satisfied, even after breaking a franchise record.

“I left some out there,” Maye said.

There's no doubt that Maye is playing some of his best football this season, and he's been one of the reasons why they're atop the division at the moment. Though he's playing well, he won't give himself all the credit, and gave props to his receivers after their game against the New Orleans Saints.

“I think it’s the guys around me,” Maye said. “They are getting in the right spots, taking stuff from practice from the end of the week, when you get those huge 7-on-7 plays in third-and-long, they’re taking it to heart, they’re worried about the details. And the guys up front are doing a great job, giving me time. I really attribute it to that.

“Other than that, they have to keep some eyes on me making plays outside the pocket, so it makes [the defense] maybe a little quick to get out of their zones.'

If Maye continues to stay in this flow state, the sky could be the limit for the Patriots.