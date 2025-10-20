Drake Maye made incredible history involving Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III with his performance in the New England Patriots' 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Patriots had a 4-2 record with an active three-game win streak. They looked to extend it to four on the road as they make their case for playoff contention.

Maye made sure to overwhelm the Titans' defense with his skillset. He completed 21 passes out of 23 attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns while adding 62 yards on the ground after eight carries.

The sophomore quarterback made NFL history with his display, per NFL analyst Jack Andrade. He became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with two or more passing touchdowns, two or fewer incompletions and 60 or more rush yards in a single game. Jackson (2019), Griffin (2012), and Walter Payton (1983) were the last players to pull this off.

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Titans

Article Continues Below

Drake Maye continues to gain steam as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Patriots to the convincing road win over the Titans.

Tennessee landed the opening big punch, taking a 10-3 lead after the first quarter. It was all New England from there on, outscoring the Titans 28-3 for the remainder of the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson had his best performance of the season while leading the team's run game. He had 18 of the squad's 36 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown while making two catches.

All but one player managed to record two or more catches throughout the day. Stefon Diggs led the way with seven receptions for 69 yards. Kayshon Boutte followed with two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, Mack Hollins had two receptions for 49 yards, Hunter Henry provided four catches for 33 yards. Meanwhile, Austin Hooper caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.