The New England Patriots advance to a 5-2 record after dominating the Tennessee Titans 31-13 in Week 7. It was a big victory for head coach Mike Vrabel, as it was a win over his former team. After the game was over, Vrabel's name was heard chanting throughout Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Mike Vrabel's name was chanted by fans in attendance of the game as Patriots quarterback Drake Maye kneeled out the clock, according to Senior Reporter Evan Lazar of Patriots Catch-22. It was salt in the wound for Tennessee to hear its former head coach be praised so much in a bad loss.

“‘Vrabel, Vrabel' chants breaking out in Nashville as the Patriots kneel out the clock. The Pats get rolling in the second quarter to cruise to a 31-13 win over the Titans. New England is now 5-2. They've won four straight, including three in a row on the road.”

The 50-year-old head coach downplayed the chants during the postgame press conference. When asked about it, Mike Vrabel claimed that he was more proud of his players, as the Patriots are figuring out ways to win games.

“That's neither here nor there,” said Vrabel about the chants. “I'm happy for our players. These guys, they're figuring out how to win. They're figuring out how to practice. I guess it's humbling to have these people, whoever that is, want to cheer for us. Whether that's the Patriots or Drake Maye, or me, or anybody else.”

Mike Vrabel on the chant of his name late in the game. #Titans #Patriots pic.twitter.com/TARUCgyAvf — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 19, 2025

The Patriots move on to Week 8, where they are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns. With New England playing rather well amid what has turned out to be an incredibly easy schedule thus far, the franchise is well on its way to potentially compete in the playoffs.