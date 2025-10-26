Last season, the New York Yankees’ ill-conceived decision to have Fat Joe perform at the World Series crushed morale, paving the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the title. This year, the Dodgers could have the Jonas Brothers to thank if the team repeats as champions.

Fans tuning in to Game 2 of the Fall Classic Saturday were surprised to see a concert break out in between innings. After MLB’s Stand Up to Cancer tribute, the camera cut to a stage in the right field stands. The Jonas Brothers were introduced to an unsuspecting public and it became clear that the World Series would be on hold while they did a song.

The Brothers Jonas – Merv, Stu and Freddy (we’re still fact checking those names) – did, in fact, do a song. But some viewers were still confused by their presence. A pre-sixth inning concert is not traditionally part of baseball. Even Fat Joe had the good sense to embarrass an entire fanbase before the game started.

But, some Dodgers fans credit the Jonas Brothers’ performance with saving the team’s season.

Dodgers bounce back with Game 2 World Series win

The Toronto Blue Jays took Game 1 thanks to a historic sixth-inning surge. An uncharacteristically poor pitching performance put Los Angeles in an early 0-1 hole against a dangerous Blue Jays team. Derek Jeter called Game 2 a “must-win” for the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stepped up for LA with another gem. But Toronto’s ace Kevin Gausman was also dealing. The pair made MLB history as the first starters to each retire 17+ straight batters in a postseason game.

Yamamoto and Gausman were locked in a 1-1 pitchers’ duel as both teams looked for an edge. And then the Jonas Brothers appeared.

After the odd inning-changeover performance, everything fell apart for the Blue Jays. Gausman gave up solo homers to Will Smith and Max Muncy as the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead. LA then went up 5-1 in the eighth inning.

Yamamoto went the distance and the Dodgers took Game 2. With the series shifting to Los Angeles for Game 3, the Dodgers have momentum on their side. And fans credited the Jonas Brothers for the team’s good fortune.

Cody Snavely wrote:

“Where were you when the Jonas Brothers saved the Dodgers' season”

Humongous ChiChis answered:

“Complaining in my kitchen pacing around like a maniac while the first half time show in baseball was being played”

Dave Albrecht added:

“Welp, @MLBONFOX just reminded me why I haven’t watched baseball religiously in several years. A mid-game Jonas Brothers performance to derail a pitcher’s duel in the World Series is actually insane. Get a clue @MLB!”

Bernadette De Jesus commented:

“They literally sang ‘I Can’t Lose' and the Dodgers took those lyrics to heart!”

Dodgers after that mid game Jonas Brothers hype pic.twitter.com/6YMYDaWwod — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) October 26, 2025

Jonas Brothers saving the Dodgers season LOL pic.twitter.com/vobXXVeZw2 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 26, 2025