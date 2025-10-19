The New England Patriots are running away with it against the Tennessee Titans, as the franchise aims to advance to a 5-2 record. However, midway through the contest, Drake Maye suffered an injury scare after slamming his head hard on the field.

Maye, who is 23 years old, had to go to Blue Medical Tent to be evaluated for a concussion, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs had to step in.

“Patriots QB Drake Maye is out of the game after hitting his head hard on the turf. Josh Dobbs is in for New England.”

Luckily, it was just an injury scare, as Drake Maye reentered the game after a short trip to the Blue Medical Tent, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. The second-year pro was able to get back on the field to lead the Patriots to a touchdown score.

“Drake Maye, back in after being evaluated for a concussion, found DeMario Douglas across the middle for a first down on 4th &1. Douglas made a one-handed catch on a throw behind him to get another series. Rhamandre Stevenson walked in for an easy TD to make the score Patriots 24, Titans 13. Drive summary: 12 plays, 88 yds, 7:29.”

The Patriots' offense has been humming in recent weeks, as Maye is seemingly figuring it out in the NFL. He's been one of the most prolific young quarterbacks in the league and has been especially consistent on deep balls.

Entering the Week 7 matchup, Maye leads the league in completion percentage (71.4%) on passes with 20 or more air yards. He is substantially ahead of the competition in that category, as the league average is 40.3%. We should expect the Patriots' offense to continue playing at a high level, especially if Drake Maye maintains that accuracy on deep balls.