The Philadelphia 76ers could be primed to make a major move at the trade deadline. Zach LaVine would be a dream fit in Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best teams in basketball, on the shortlist of legitimate contenders to win the NBA championship.

Unfortunately, the Sixers have historically struggled in the postseason in the Joel Embiid era. That is partially due to not having enough scorers and creator from the guard and wing positions. Embiid is a great isolation scorer, but he hasn't been his typically dominant self under the playoff microscope. had some struggles with playoff basketball. This is due in large part to referees being more judicious calling fouls and defenses feeling emboldened to hack at Embiid.

The Sixers need another wing scorer to complement Tyrese Maxey. Zach LaVine fits that bill perfectly, and in an ideal world he will be a Sixer once the February 8th trade deadline comes and goes.

However, LaVine has been inconsistent in other parts of the game and there will be a high price to acquire him. The 76ers may choose to spend their resources elsewhere. If they take this route, Philly’s front office will have to hope that LaVine does not get traded to another contender, where they would have to face him in the postseason.

Zach LaVine would provide necessary answers and additional questions for 76ers

LaVine has proven himself to be one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. LaVine is a true three-level scorer: He's a sniper from three-point range; boasts the handle, athleticism and shot-making ability to reliably score from the mid-range; and can get to the rim with ease to convert easy layups and dunks.

LaVine is actually better than that. He could be considered the rare four-level scorer, as he can also get to the free throw line and convert his looks from the charity stripe when he earns them.

Because of LaVine’s athleticism and shot-making ability, he is a nightmare to defend. There are relatively few defensive players with the size, athleticism, skill and basketball IQ that it takes to lock down a player such as LaVine consistently in one-on-one situations.

Stopping a scorer such as LaVine or limiting him often requires a team effort. The problem with this is that when so much of the team's focus is on defending one player, it makes it easier for role players to get involved. If LaVine is surrounded by guys who can step up when their number is called and convert open looks, his offensive impact would extend even further.

So, if LaVine is such an electrifying scorer, why isn't he considered a truly elite player in the league? LaVine is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but when his shot is not falling he can sometimes struggle to contribute. LaVine is an average passer at best, not known for his playmaking. He is also not particularly known for his off-ball abilities, as he often waits in a somewhat stationary position until the ball is passed to him.

At times, LaVine has shown the ability and willingness to be a movement shooter, which would go a long way toward maximizing his off-ball ability. He is just inconsistent in this regard.

Many of the best players in the league take plays off on defense. This isn't meant to be an accusation or criticism, but merely an observation. This era of basketball is defined by offensive superstars carrying a nearly unfathomable burden. They are often expected to score themselves or create for others nearly every trip down the court. This requires star players to exert the majority of their energy on the offensive end, and, understandably, their defense sometimes suffers as a result.

LeBron James, who is arguably the greatest player of all time, has directly acknowledged this reality. The best players can turn it up in an instant on defense, picking and choosing their spots while giving it their all on key possessions. Superstars will also often take it easy defensively during the regular season and then step it up in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler, for example, has flipped that switch for years, even before making multiple NBA Finals appearances with the Miami Heat.

LaVine might be that same type of player, but due to playing for a Bulls team that is far from a championship contender, he hasn't had the opportunity to show what he can do defensively when everything is on the line. It may turn out that he has the ability to elevate his defense in key moments, we just don't know it yet.

Does Philadelphia really need Zach LaVine?

The 76ers may decide that LaVine is not the type of player they need to give up resources to acquire. While every team could use more scoring, Philly has Embiid and Maxey. Tobias Harris has also proven himself as a capable third option on offense, although in a perfect world, he profiles more as an elite fourth option than adequate third option.

Adding LaVine could potentially elevate Philadelphia to one of the top-three offenses in basketball, but Daryl Morey must look at the defensive end of the court as well. LaVine would likely be replacing De'Anthony Melton for the bulk of his minutes, and Melton is an excellent defender. LaVine has the tools to be a solid defender, but he hasn't proven it yet.

All of this may lead the Sixers to decide they are better off preserving their assets—including cap space this summer—or going in a different direction, and that is okay.

It is understandable why Philadelphia may not want to target LaVine at the deadline, but pass on him could come back to bite Nick Nurse's team. This is because LaVine will likely be targeted by several other championship contenders. LaVine has all the skill in the world and he is in the middle of his prime. Any team that views themselves as one piece away offensively may view LaVine as the missing piece that could propel them above the competition and give them an advantage in the postseason.

If LaVine were to be traded to another contender such as the New York Knicks, the Sixers may end up facing LaVine in the postseason.

Although he hasn’t had a ton of games to prove it, LaVine seems like the kind of player who would thrive in the playoffs. His elite scoring ability would translate to any team, and he has the physical tools necessary to step up on defense when the moment calls for it.

Most playoff teams will also have at least one other scorer to help shoulder the offensive burden and reduce the amount of energy that LaVine must spend on that end of the court. All of these factors will combine to make LaVine a dangerous, winning player in the postseason.

If the 76ers do pursue a trade for LaVine, he could easily elevate their offense, and potentially help their defense as well. The Sixers may actually be the best on-court fit in the whole league for the Chicago Bulls' electrifying scorer.

LaVine would be able to make the most of his dominant offensive traits by playing off of Embiid and Maxey. He would give Philadelphia another isolation threat, which becomes more important in the postseason as defenses tighten and the refs hold onto their whistles.

Embiid is likely to be impacted more than others by more physical playoff basketball because defenders are free to hack at him at will without getting called for fouls. A lethal wing scorer is essential in the postseason, and LaVine fits that bill perfectly. Maxey is also a great isolation scorer, but as a smaller guard, it is easier for defenses to slow him down if they are willing to commit the resources to do so.

If opponents can slow Maxey down, or if his shot just isn’t falling on a given night, the onus turns back to Embiid, as there are no other reliable, imminently threatening scorers or creators on the roster. LaVine would instantly fix that problem.

While the 76ers don’t need to add LaVine, he would likely upgrade their roster if they do. There are legitimate concerns about Chicago’s asking price, but if the deal is reasonable, the dream scenario for the Sixers is to add LaVine. If they don’t, Philly will have to cross their fingers and hope they don’t end up facing him in the postseason.