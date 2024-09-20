The Philadelphia 76ers have some high hopes heading into the 2024-25 campaign, and while that's due to the strong offseason the team has put together, the main reason for their high hopes is superstar center Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian big man is arguably the most dominant player in the league, and when he's on the court, Philadelphia is one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Embiid played at an incredibly high level last season (34.7 PPG, 11 RPG, 5.6 APG, 52.9 FG%), even as he struggled to stay healthy. It's clear, though, that he is the focal point of the Sixers operation, which is why the team ended up signing him to a huge three-year, $193 million contract extension on Friday morning.

Joel Embiid commits his future to the 76ers

The 76ers have made some huge moves this offseason, but none are bigger than this extension for Embiid. Keeping the talented big man happy is going to be crucial to their championship hopes, and now that they have him locked up to this extension, Philly has their core group of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George locked up for the next few years.

Embiid's time with the Sixers got off to a bit of a rocky start, as he missed the first two seasons of his career due to a foot injury, before he finally suited up in the 2016-17 campaign. Once he took the court, though, he immediately became a star, gradually turning himself into one of the most well-rounded scorers the league has ever seen.

All that's left for Embiid to do is win a championship, and with this extension in tow, that's precisely what he will be attempting to do with Philadelphia. They are armed with the strongest roster of the Embiid era heading into the upcoming campaign, and if their big man can stay healthy for the majority of the season, there's no doubt that the 76ers will be one of the most dangerous teams across the league.