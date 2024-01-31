The 76ers star made his feelings known on playing the minimum amount of games to win MVP.

With Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid dealing with injuries that have caused him to miss multiple games this season, talk has turned to whether or not he will be able to reach the 65-game minimum threshold in order to qualify for the award.

According to Chris Haynes of TNT, Embiid is not considering playing through injury for the 76ers in order to qualify.

“Joel Embiid is “not considering” playing through injury to remain eligible for postseason awards”

Haynes went on to emphasize that Embiid is more concerned with being fully healthy in the playoffs, as he felt he was banged up by the time the 76ers reached the postseason last year.

The rule change was part of an effort from the NBA this past offseason to reduce load management and rest games and incentivize stars like the 76ers center to play more. One person who isn't a huge fan of the idea is former Sacramento Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently took to the “Bully Ball Podcast with Rachel and Boogie” to sound off on the rule change:

“I think it’s complete Bull S—. I also think it’s a shift of blame when this is something that was created by the league,” said Cousins. “I spoke on it last week when I brought up analytics and how these nerds are f—- up the game. I stand on that statement and the reason is, the analytics are the reason this load management s—- came into the game. They brought load management in because they thought the analytics showed that it would help prevent injury from guys in the league. Well now that rule was manipulated, and it was taken advantage of and now they’re trying to put a band-aid over a wound that the league created.”

It's not just the Embiid and the 76ers dealing with this conundrum. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and several others are already on the verge of being eliminated from MVP consideration.