Candace Parker stays with Aces, eyes third straight WNBA championship.

The Las Vegas Aces officially announced the re-signing of two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker, setting the stage for the Aces to chase another championship in 2024.

Parker's last appearance for the Aces was on July 7 before being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. There were some questions in the off-season if Parker would return to the court or opt to retire altogether after the injury, but she previously said she wanted to play in 2024 as long as she was healthy.

At 37, turning 38 in April, Parker's decision to re-sign with Las Vegas reflects her commitment to the Aces' quest for a three-peat. She brings not just her on-court abilities but a wealth of experience, having averaged nine points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 18 games in the 2023 season. Her decision to stay with Las Vegas ensures the team retains its core lineup, including another two-time MVP, A'ja Wilson, as they chase an unprecedented third straight WNBA title.

“I'm looking forward to continuing to play the game I love while competing alongside my teammates and coaches,” Parker said in a statement, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “My family and I are excited to be back in Las Vegas and ready for another great season.”

Parker's career began as the No. 1 draft pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008, quickly making history by winning both the WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year in her debut season. Throughout her 16-year career, she has earned impressive milestones, including a WNBA Finals MVP title in 2016, Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and two Olympic gold medals.

After leaving the Sparks in 2021, Parker joined her hometown team, the Chicago Sky, leading them to a WNBA title that same year before moving to Las Vegas. Aces general manager Natalie Williams praised Parker's leadership and on-court presence, highlighting her role as a pivotal player for the team's success.

“Her leadership and court presence are invaluable to our team,” said Williams, who referred to Parker as one of the greatest players of all time. “We look forward to having her incredible skill set and contagious energy back on the floor.”