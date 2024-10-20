Philadelphia 76ers backup center Andre Drummond recently made a controversial comment about why he is able to rebound so well in the NBA. He initially said that when he came into the NBA, he would watch other players miss shots and study where their shots would come off the rim in order to grab rebounds.

Andre Drummond was then asked if he ever intentionally missed his own shots to grab a rebound to which he responded that he definitely did. With the NBA social media world in an uproar after those comments, he seemingly walked back that admission by taking to social media to say it was just a joke.

Whether he was joking or not, that still doesn't change the fact that he is one of the better offensive rebounders in the NBA. Even if he has intentionally missed shots at times to get rebounds, opposing teams haven't been able to box him out.

And even if it was just a joke, fans will probably have those comments in the back of their minds whenever they see Drummond grab a board this upcoming season.

Andre Drummond's return to 76ers



Needing a backup center to spell Joel Embiid, the 76ers signed Andre Drummond in free agency this offseason. This is Drummond's second stint with the Sixers after having played for the franchise during the 2021-22 season. He was then part of the trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

Drummond played half a season for the Nets before signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, who he's played for the past two seasons. He's now back in Philadelphia looking to help the team as they begin their quest for a championship.

This past season, Drummond appeared in 79 games for the Bulls, including ten starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds with splits of 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 59.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Drummond has long been one of the better rebounders in the NBA. Across his 12 year career, he's averaged double figures in rebounding in nine seasons of those seasons. He's led the league in rebounding four times, two of which were his lone All-Star years.

Drummond was originally drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played seven and a half seasons with the Pistons before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.