Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond, widely considered one of the best rebounders of his era, recently revealed a surprising tactic behind his impressive numbers.

Appearing on the Run Your Race podcast, Drummond admitted to intentionally missing shots to pad his rebound stats.

Drummond is undeniably one of the top rebounders in the game, with a career average of 12.4 rebounds per contest. He has also led the league in rebounding four times.

The 76ers center shared insights into what makes him an elite rebounder, admitting that he didn’t fully realize the extent of his talent until he reached the professional level.

Andre Drummond admitting that he sometimes misses shots for rebounds

“I didn't understand the talent I had for it until I got to the NBA,” said the 6-foot-11 center. “What I noticed, when I started watching guys shoot, I would know where their misses would come off. So that's when I knew I have a different outlook of what rebounding is. Some of it is God given and some of it is a lot of work that I put in.”

During the podcast, Theo Pinson asked Drummond directly if he ever missed shots on purpose to secure the rebound, and Drummond simply admitted, “Yeah,” confirming he used that strategy at times.

Expand Tweet

It might not have been the wisest move for Drummond to admit that. With 3,656 offensive rebounds in his career, one can't help but wonder how many of those came from him intentionally missing shots.

Drummond, at his best, was pulling in up to 16 rebounds per game. More than ten years into his career, his rebounding stats still hover in double digits. With the Bulls last season, he averaged nine rebounds per game despite playing only 17 minutes per contest.

The 31-year old’s strategies have enabled him to secure four rebounding titles during his career, winning in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. In each of those seasons, he averaged over four offensive rebounds per game.

Being Joel Embiid's backup for the Philadelphia 76ers

Rebounding was a major focus for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the offseason. Their first free agency move addressed this need, signing a center who excels in that area.

After a brief stint with the team in 2022, Philadelphia signed him to a multi-year deal, and he made headlines on media day by boldly declaring himself the best rebounder in NBA history.

Drummond has begun his second run with the Sixers on a high note, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game in the preseason. The former All-Star is expected to play an essential role in the regular season, helping to alleviate some of the physical strain on Joel Embiid.

Earlier this month, Joel Embiid announced that he intends to avoid playing in back-to-back games moving forward, which means his backup will likely see more playing time on the court.

The 76ers have 13 sets of back-to-back games scheduled for the 2024-25 season, indicating that Drummond is likely to make at least 13 starts. Given Embiid's injury history, it's reasonable to expect that the two-time All-Star will miss additional games, leading to even more starting opportunities for his backup.

Andre Drummond averaged 8.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Chicago Bulls in a backup role during the 2023-24 season. At 31 years old, he is undoubtedly a valuable asset for the 76ers, whether off the bench or stepping into a starting role when needed.

Although Drummond won't replicate Embiid‘s production, he will play a vital role in preventing the 76ers from struggling during the minutes that the 2023 MVP is off the court.