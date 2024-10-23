The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their 2024-25 season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Sixers enter the season with heavy expectations after having one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA. After missing most or all of the preseason, are Joel Embiid and Paul George playing in the Sixers' season opener? That question has already been answered — and Sixers fans hoping to see their team's season start with a win won’t like it.

Joel Embiid, Paul George ruled out for 76ers' season opener vs. Bucks

Embiid (left knee injury management) and George (left knee bone bruise) have been officially ruled out on the NBA injury report. No other Sixers player is listed, though Jared McCain, who was recently diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion, could be an eventual addition. Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a right thumb contusion on Friday, appears to be good to go.

The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Embiid and George are making progress in their respective recovery plans but would not play against the Bucks. Embiid will miss multiple games to start the season while George's status will be evaluated later in the week.

The most important thing for both players is that they’re healthy for the playoffs, so sitting out occasionally is necessary. Nonetheless, not having them available for the season opener — especially Embiid, who will ramp up his activity and conditioning during the season despite playing in the Paris Olympics — is a bummer. Maxey will have a lot on his plate as he leads Philly in its first game of the season.

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery) has been ruled out and Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinitis) is listed as probable.

Joel Embiid and Paul George will not play in the 76ers' season opener against the Bucks, which tips off at 7:30 P.M. EST at the Wells Fargo Center. Philly will have to be patient as it awaits the debut of its new Big 3.