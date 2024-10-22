The Philadelphia 76ers announced that they will not have Joel Embiid or Paul George for their season opener on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ahead of their first game of the season at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers announced updates on the two veteran stars and rookie Jared McCain.

The 76ers said that Embiid is “responding well to his individualized plan and is expected to ramp up his return to play activities this week, including scrimmaging. He will not play in games this week and will be re-evaluated this weekend.” The superstar center participated in a workout plan for his recovering left knee instead of playing in any of Philadelphia's six preseason games.

Each of George (left knee bone bruise) and McCain (pulmonary contusion) is “recovering well and is expected to ramp up on-court activities early this week,” the 76ers announced. McCain's status for Wednesday will be updated tonight and George's availability following the season opener will be assessed “later in the week.” The Sixers have road games on Friday against the Toronto Raptors and Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

George recently expressed optimism that he will be back soon but, as is the case with him and Embiid, the Sixers are addressing injuries and injury scares with much more caution. Embiid is being eased back into action after spending his summer with Team USA, though he did not sustain any injuries during the Paris Olympics. Although Philly being without its franchise star and new star addition is a bummer, the team is keeping its eye on the prize at the end of the season.

Based on how Nick Nurse deployed his rotations in the preseason, Andre Drummond is a lock to start in Embiid's place alongside Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. while two of Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin are the most likely candidates to fill in the other open spots.

The matchup between the 76ers and the Bucks, who will be without starting forward Khris Middleton, will tip off at 7:30 P.M. EST.