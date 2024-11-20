The Philadelphia 76ers will close out a road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, hoping to salvage the unsuccessful trip with a victory. It could be the first time the Sixers get all three of their stars to play in the same game. While it’s still not certain, there is a chance that it will happen. The statuses of the two stars with health concerns will be the deciding factor. Are Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey playing tonight?

Are Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey playing vs. Grizzlies?

Maxey (right hamstring strain) is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report while Embiid, who was listed as doubtful last game due to an illness but still played, is not listed. While both listings can change between now and tip-off (8:00 P.M. EST), Embiid is in line to play while Maxey has a chance to return from his six-game absence.

Amid the heavy reporting of the 76ers' internal turmoil — the most notable occurrence being Maxey challenging Embiid about his tardiness for team events — was a tidbit that Maxey was aiming to make his return this week, either tonight in Memphis or on Friday when the Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets for an NBA Cup game.

At 2-11, the 76ers need to start winning games. They have a lot to clean up and set straight beyond just getting healthy again. Embiid needs to start playing like a star again and the rest of the team has to pick up the slack.

The 76ers will be without Kyle Lowry, who will miss his first game of the season due to a right hip strain. The Grizzlies, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have not yet released their injury report. Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Marcus Smart were among the players ruled out for Memphis on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets while Vince Wiliams Jr. sustained a right ankle injury during the game.

Tyrese Maxey will look to make his return to the court as Joel Embiid and the 76ers take on the Grizzlies.