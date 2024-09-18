The Philadelphia 76ers' arena saga appears to be coming to an end soon. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that the city has come to an agreement with the team on a new arena, pending legislative approval from the Philadelphia City Council.

As rumors swirled that the Sixers would entertain the possibility of relocating to Camden, New Jersey, Parker announced that her administration and the team have struck a deal for a new arena. The team's lease in the Wells Fargo Center expires in 2031 and it has worked for years on an arena project, dubbed 76 Place at Market East, which would be located in Center City Philadelphia.

“My administration has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers for an arena in Center City and I will be transmitting the related legislative package to our city council of Philadelphia for its consideration where it must be approved,” she said. “Philadelphia, I am proud. This is an historic agreement. It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena.”

Parker said she will hold town hall meetings to share information about the agreement and its legislation. A 76ers spokesperson told PHLY's Kyle Neubeck that the team is “grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council.”

76ers, city of Philadelphia agree on arena deal

The 76ers' arena plan is supported by several local labor unions, among other local groups like the NAACP Philadelphia Branch and the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, due to the amount of jobs and tax revenue it projects to create for the city and its school districts. In January, the team amassed a petition of 30,000 signatures of support for 76 Place.

Activists and residents of Chinatown, which is located right next to the proposed site of the arena, have vocally opposed the project. Due to fears over the arena's impact on the neighborhood — namely rising prices and an influx of traffic — the Save Chinatown Coalition and numerous city groups have organized rallies in the city with reported attendance figures in the thousands and other initiatives to raise awareness and speak out about the Sixers' arena project.

“Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die,” said Debbie Wei, a member of the Save Chinatown Coalition, in a statement. “This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It’s on.”

While legislation for the arena proposal must still pass through the city council, the endorsement from Parker is a major step towards securing a new home for the 76ers.