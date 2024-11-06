The completely frustrated Philadephia 76ers and a local reporter have more blame to shoulder than Joel Embiid for the shoving saga that shocked the NBA. Well, at least according to Kenyon Martin. The respected veteran had two problems with how the 76ers handled the situation but also offered a solution while on the Gil's Arena Podcast.

Martin began with a line of to-the-point questions.

“Why did you give the dude a media pass,” Martin started. “This was Friday, the interview he did was Friday. They played Saturday, why give the motherf—-ing dude a media pass? Why, why, why? So why put him in that situation?”

“They’ve pulled people’s media pass for less,” continued Martin. “(Embidd) had already made a statement and called the man by name. Joel called him by name on Friday. You turn around and not revoke his media pass the very next day? Come on man! We have got to do better. You put him in the situation for this to happen!”

The 76ers have a $190 million investment in Embiid and they aren’t protecting him from things that can be avoided according to Martin. It started with the messaging and decisions regarding Embiid's Olympic participation.

“Philly, you didn’t stop him from playing in the Olympics, you should have,” Martin asserted. “You definitely should have then. You could step in. You’re paying him. People want to say ‘Oh you had no say' but they had some say so. (The 76ers) did. It's either this or this. Give him an ultimatum at this particular point. We’re trying to win around here, you should’ve sat his a– down this summer, I’m a firm believer of that.”

76ers trying to survive without Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was suspended for three games without pay just as the 76ers were getting ready to re-introduce the big man into the lineup. The face of the franchise was set for a season debut against the New York Knicks in the In-Season Tournament opener. Embiid will miss games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers did get to see Paul George in action for the first time in a Philadelphia uniform. Now the franchise just has to survive three more games without the foundational duo suiting up together. It has been a challenge operating without the All-Stars though. Doc Rivers has gotten just one win from the first six games with a mish-mashed group.

Fortunately for basketball fans in the City of Brotherly Love, they are still just two wins behind the third-placed Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.