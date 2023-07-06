Damian Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst is not ruling out the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Lillard.
Via ESPN's “Get Up”:
“(76ers general manager) Daryl Morey has something up his sleeve,” Windhorst said. “He is a very competent, very strategic executive. Don't make an assumption that he is ignoring Joel Embiid, don't make any assumptions with him.
“I wish I could tell you exactly what he's planning, I know enough to know that he's got something going on and that he doesn't show anybody his hand.”
Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday. Multiple teams have inquired a trade for Lillard, but his agent, Aaron Goodwin, has reportedly made it clear his client only wants to play for the Heat.
Miami's offer for Lillard has reportedly included guards Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson plus draft capital. The offer is a low price for the Trail Blazers, who are looking for the best return on the trade.
According to Windhorst, the 76ers are unwilling to put guard Tyrese Maxey in a trade.
“If Tyrese Maxey is not in the deal, just because you say he's not on July 6, doesn't mean he might not be at a later time,” Windhorst said. “If he's not in the offer now, I don't see how they get it.
Can the 76ers find a trade that would work for Lillard? They have to have a better offer than the Heat, who are trying to get Lillard without giving away much of their team.