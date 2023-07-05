The Miami Heat are considered to be the clear favorites to trade for Damian Lillard. Even though several teams are interested in making a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Heat, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Just because Lillard is eyeing the Heat, that doesn't mean the Blazers should be under any pressure to send him to Miami.

Lillard's trade request doesn't have to result in a harsh breakup between the Blazers and the best player in franchise history. It's probably time for both sides to move on. If Portland receives competitive trade offers that are close to being equal, the team can work with Lillard to find his preferred destination. Unfortunately for Lillard and the Heat, that's not the situation that the Blazers find themselves in.

Here are three reasons why the Blazers must not abide by Damian Lillard's Heat trade

3. The Heat's trade offer to the Blazers isn't nearly enough for Damian Lillard

A Damian Lillard trade is one of the biggest decisions in the Blazers' history. A strong return could set Portland up to compete for championships within a few years. A poor trade could set the franchise back several seasons, extending their title drought even further. If the Blazers accept what the Heat currently have to offer, they are much more likely to head on that second, less desirable trajectory.

In the immediate aftermath of Lillard's trade request, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Heat were willing to offer a package that included Tyler Herro, possibly Duncan Robinson and draft picks. Miami reportedly is hoping to hold onto Caleb Martin. A sixth man, some non-lottery picks and possibly another shooter off the bench? Are the Heat serious?

The Heat seem to recognize that a third team might have to be added to the trade in order for Miami to acquire Lillard. Completing a three or four-team trade could prove to be extremely difficult.

If the Heat throw all of their trade chips at the Blazers, it's a mediocre offer, at best. Miami can only trade first-round picks in 2028 and 2030. Given how competitive the Heat usually are, those draft picks will very likely be late first-rounders. Herro is a young player with plenty of promise, but it doesn't make much sense for the Blazers to be stuck paying him and Jerami Grant more than $50 million combined per season when Portland is rebuilding.

2. Damian Lillard trade offers could get much better near the NBA trade deadline

The Blazers would be smart to take their time assessing trade offers for Lillard. Still one of the best players in the NBA, Lillard is under contract for four more seasons. Barring a catastrophic injury, Lillard's trade value won't be any worse a few months from now.

Maybe the Brooklyn Nets or San Antonio Spurs will blow away the Heat's trade offer by sending a haul of future picks to Portland. If that doesn't happen this summer, a surprise Lillard suitor might emerge with an intriguing offer ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Just take a look at the most recent superstar trade requests to see how much offers can improve after the offseason.

Much like Lillard has done with the Heat, Kevin Durant made it clear that he wanted to be traded to the Phoenix Suns one year ago. The Nets waited out the Suns, which gave in to Brooklyn's asking price when the 2023 trade deadline was about to arrive. It was a similar story with Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, which turned the NBA's worst contract into James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline.

1. The Blazers don't owe Damian Lillard anything

This might sound harsh, and it's not to suggest that Lillard believes Portland should grant his wish to play for the Heat, no matter the offer. But the Blazers are under no obligation to send Lillard where he wants to play.

The only thing that the Blazers owe Lillard is the money that is left on his contract while he's still employed by the team. Portland has already paid Lillard $233.7 million. The team gave the veteran an extension that will put his career earnings in the neighborhood of $450 million through the 2026-2027 season. Lillard doesn't have a no-trade clause on his contract. Bradley Beal was able to direct a trade to Phoenix because of such a clause in his deal.

Any team that trades for Lillard is likely to give the point guard a better chance at winning a title than he currently does in Portland. Lillard understands that the NBA is a business. Barring a much better offer from the Heat, the Blazers shouldn't send Lillard to Miami anytime soon.