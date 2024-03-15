CAMDEN, N.J. — De'Anthony Melton has missed 29 of the Philadelphia 76ers' last 34 games as he navigates a lingering back injury. While he still has a lot to work on, the latest update from the Sixers' 3-and-D guard is that his progress is trending upward.
As he looks to get back to the court for the 76ers, Melton hosted a community event at the team's practice facility. The Melton's Make Your Move chess event, which he hosted last year around the same time, invited 20 students from Camden Academy Charter High School and The Knight School for an afternoon of friendly matches against himself, teammate Paul Reed, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and professional chess player Levy Rozman.
De’Anthony Melton’s second Melton’s Make Your Move chess event is underway here at the Sixers’ Camden complex.
Melton, Paul Reed, Daryl Morey and pro chess player Levy Rozman are hosting 20 students from Camden Academy Charter High School and The Knight School for the event pic.twitter.com/wq4ioEoGNC
When asked about his back after the event, Melton said that he is “feeling good. Just trying to go day by day, see where it's at. Every day could be different so just trying to keep going with it.”
Last week, the 76ers announced Melton had started an “offloading period” in his rehab and will be reevaluated after approximately two weeks. He continues to work his way back from a lengthy absence, as does Joel Embiid and Robert Covington.
At the start of 2024, Melton missed three games with lumbar spine soreness. He then played two games before being ruled out for 18 straight games due to a lumbar spine stress response. In his third game back from that return, a road matchup against the Boston Celtics, Melton experienced back spasms and was ruled out midgame. “Taking another hit, and I think it just finally gave out,” he said about the back issue that forced him back to the sideline.
Melton has now missed the 76ers' last eight games and is slated to miss more. Fortunately, his approach should help him avoid reaggravating the issue. “What I'm doing now is gonna definitely help me with it not returning,” he said. “I think how I'm going about it and the time I've taken, I think I'll be good.”
Melton said he didn’t have the words for how frustrating it has been to work through this back problem. The 76ers have dealt with other injuries in that time, such as Tyrese Maxey's concussion and Tobias Harris' right ankle sprain that has him questionable to play in Philly’s next game. They’re trying to avoid the play-in tournament but seem bound for it at this point. Getting Melton healthy again will provide them with important depth as they try to pick off wins here and there.
While De’Anthony Melton's recovery is not yet done, he's keeping his mindset right as it approaches its eventual end. “It is what it is,” the 76ers guard said. “Keep going about it day by day, wake up, figure it out.”