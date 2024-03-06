The Philadelphia 76ers announced injury updates for De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington as the team looks to regain full health before the playoffs.
Nick Nurse said ahead of the 76ers' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies that there is no update yet on Joel Embiid as he works back from a meniscus procedure. While an update on him should be announced soon, the team did provide updated timelines for Covington and Melton, who are respectively working back from a bone bruise in his left knee and lumbar spine bone stress.
The Sixers said in their announcement that Covington is “progressing in his rehabilitation program with the goal of beginning on-court activities over the next 7-10 days. He remains out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.”
Covington has been out for two full months with his knee issues, missing 29 consecutive games. The 33-year-old forward has yet to play a game in the calendar month of 2024.
Melton, the team's announcement said, has “begun an offloading period and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.“
After missing 18 straight games, Melton suffered back spasms just three games into his return. Back issues have limited the 25-year-old guard at various this season, none more serious than what he has dealt with over the past several weeks.
Both Covington and Melton provide three-point shooting and defense that give the 76ers improved depth. With the team setting its sights on a championship — plus both players being in the final year of their respective contracts — their desire to get back to the court is immense.
The Sixers, who are the Eastern Conference's seventh seed at the moment, will be without Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and Kyle Lowry (rest) against the Grizzlies. Nurse said that Maxey is “doing okay” and that he's still experiencing some mild symptoms.