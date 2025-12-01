The Philadelphia 76ers took a double overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their last game, and they probably could have won the game in the first overtime. With the 76ers up two points late in the game, Tyrese Maxey went to the free throw to basically seal the game. Unfortunately, he missed the first one, then missed the second, which gave the Hawks a chance to tie the game, and they did.

The game headed into double overtime, and the Hawks ultimately won.

Maxey was probably down on himself about the free throws from the first overtime, but Paul George made sure to shower him with praise after the game.

“He's a warrior, no question about it,” George said via PHLY Sports. “He's a fighter. He takes so many hits. Teams holding and grabbing. He hits the ground so many times, he bounces right back up. It's a leadership about him.

Paul George on Tyrese Maxey's inspiring play. "When he's out there, I play for him. I do everything I can to make the game easier for him. He's our guy. It's inspiring. Me as a vet, it's inspiring for a guy to consistently do it." pic.twitter.com/vKDsMeWWWt — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) December 1, 2025

“When he's out there, I play for him. I do everything I can to make the game easier for him. He's our guy. It's inspiring. Me as a vet, it's inspiring for a guy to consistently do it.”

Maxey led the 76ers for most of the night and finished with 44 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. He was also a big reason why there was even overtime in the first place. After a missed free throw, George got the rebound and passed it out to Maxey, who hit a deep 3-pointer to tie the game.

Just like for most of the season, Maxey has been a bright spot for the 76ers, especially with all the injuries that they have continued to deal with to players such as George and Joel Embiid. Maxey is averaging 32.3 points per game, which is good for third in the league, and as long as he's on the court, the 76ers have a good chance at winning.