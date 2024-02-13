The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat are clawing their way through the Eastern Conference standings as they've been having an up and down season but they will look to continue their rise in the conference when they head out on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-76ers prediction and pick.

Miami () is feeling the absence of Jimmy Butler after taking a 106-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Heat were able to hold Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in check as they only combined for 46 points but the Heat weren't efficient enough on offense to get it done. Without Butler, they were only able to shoot 41.2% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range. While Butler is out due to personal reasons there may be a chance he is back for this pivotal matchup. Even if he isn't, the Heat will be looking to beat up on the Joel Embiid-less 76ers in this Wednesday night matchup.

Philadelphia (32-21) suffered a major blow to their lineup when their star center Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in their road matchup. The 76ers have been feeling his absence with their loss against the Atlanta Hawks but they have since rattled off back-to-back victories most recently breaking the nine-game winning streak of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 123-121 victory. The 76ers will be looking to make it three in a row when they play host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds

Miami Heat: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV:Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The upcoming clash between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers is poised to be a riveting encounter, with the Heat having a strong chance to secure a victory on the road and cover the spread. Despite the Heat's current standing at 28-25, which places them 2nd in the Southeast Division, they have demonstrated resilience and the ability to perform under pressure, which will be crucial in their matchup against the 76ers.

One of the key factors that could tip the scales in favor of Miami is the injury situation of the 76ers. With Joel Embiid, a dominant force averaging 35.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, ruled out, Philadelphia loses a significant portion of its offensive firepower and defensive presence. The absence of Embiid cannot be understated, as it leaves a gaping hole in the 76ers' lineup that the Heat can exploit.

Moreover, the Heat's own injury report indicates that they will be without some key players, including Jimmy Butler who's taking a leave of absence as he is dealing with family matters. However, Miami has shown the ability to rally in the face of adversity, with players like Bam Adebayo stepping up to fill the void. Adebayo's contribution on both ends of the floor, averaging 10.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, will be vital in controlling the paint and limiting second-chance opportunities for Philadelphia.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Miami Heat at home on Wednesday night.

The 76ers have a good team at home with a 17-10 home record, they also have a great track record against the spread at home with a 16-11 record. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have struggled on the road this season with just a 13-12 record with an against the spread record of 12-12-1.

The 76ers have demonstrated resilience even without their star player, Joel Embiid.This indicates that the team has depth and can rely on other players to step up when needed. With Embiid's absence due to injury, players like Tyrese Maxey, newly acquired Buddy Hield, and Kelly Oubre Jr. have stepped up in his place.

The Heat could still be without Jimmy Butler, which could weaken their lineup and reduce their scoring potential as it did in their 110-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. The absence of such a pivotal player could disrupt the Heat's game plan and allow the 76ers to capitalize on this gap.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick

Get ready for a fiercely contested, down-to-the-wire thriller on Wednesday night. The absence of Embiid leaves the door wide open for a Heat upset, and I fully expect Miami to walk out of Philadelphia with a statement victory and a cover of the spread.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +4.5 (-110), Under 224 (-110)