Kyle Lowry is 'coming home' to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers and veteran point guard Kyle Lowry have agreed to a contract, and the hype video for Lowry's homecoming is something else.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University in the ‘City of Brotherly Love' before being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006. Now, Lowry is coming home, so it seems fitting the agency that represents him, Priority Sports, would use Diddy's “Coming Home” feat. Skylar Grey.

Kyle Lowry's hype video after announcing that he's coming home to Philadelphia to play for the Sixers 🔔 (via @PrioritySports)pic.twitter.com/lA8ed4qzlm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

The Miami Heat traded Lowry and a first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 23 in exchange for Terry Rozier. After being traded, Lowry did not play a game for the Hornets and instead reached a buyout agreement with the team on Saturday, enabling him to sign a $2.8 million contract to play for the 76ers for the rest of the season.

Despite helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals last year and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022, Lowry's minutes and production have decreased year-over-year since joining Miami. In 37 games this season, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, all of which are his lowest marks in years.

Lowry, who will turn 38 in March, experienced his greatest success as a member of the Toronto Raptors. In nine seasons, Lowry earned six All-Star selections and won the 2019 NBA championship as Kawhi Leonard's co-star while averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

The Raptors traded Lowry to Miami during the 2021 offseason. It was the third time Lowry had been traded in his career after being shipped out of Memphis in 2009 to the Houston Rockets, who traded him in 2012 to Toronto.

In Philadelphia, Lowry, who will be reunited with his former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, will likely be tasked with providing minutes off of the bench and mentoring budding star guard Tyrese Maxey. Lowry and the Sixers are in a tough spot, though, as they remain without superstar center Joel Embiid, who underwent meniscus surgery on Feb. 8 and will be re-evaluated in March.

The 76ers are 5-13 without Embiid this season and have slipped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.