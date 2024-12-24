The night ended a little early for Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid after he was called for two technical fouls and subsequently ejected from Monday night's home game versus the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

The disqualifying second technical foul was slapped on the 76ers franchise player and former NBA Most Valuable Player in the third quarter and with the 76ers trailing the visitors by two points after he got called for a foul on star Victor Wembanyama.

Before he got tossed from the contest, Embiid had scored nine points on just 2-for-8 shooting from the floor to go with six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 14 minutes of action

Fans have strong reactions to Joel Embiid's ejection from Spurs-76ers game

As expected, fans reacted strongly to Embiid's ejection, with many using that as an example of why the NBA's ratings are down.

“Yeah Joel Embiid earned this ejection. No need to yell in that woman’s face like that with all due respect,” said an X user.

“Joel Embiid just got tossed for this…Keep in mind, this was right after the same ref tossed Andre Drummond for the most obvious & blatant Wemby flop you’ve ever seen. Wtf is happening? Haven’t seen Embiid that heated before…NBA refs remain a joke,” said another commenter, who was also referring to 76ers backup center Andre Drummond’s ejection earlier in the game (which was later rescinded).

From another X user: “The league wonders why the ratings down and you got these soft a*s refs ejecting Embiid when people came to see him & Wemby match up.”

“Oh my god the same ref who ejected Andre Drummond just ejected Joel Embiid. What is going on,” a different comment read.

Via another comment: “Refs use ejections as a threat if a player starts arguing with them 🤦🏾‍♂️ Embiid got ejected for screaming in an arena lmao atp you have to hold the refs accountable and fine them the whole games worth for mistakes like this.”