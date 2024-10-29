The NBA has decided to hit the Philadelphia 76ers with a $100,000 fine for public statements surrounding the health of former league MVP Joel Embiid, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Although it was determined based on the NBA's investigation that the Sixers did not violate the league's Player Participation Policy with Embiid’s missed games, there were public comments made that didn't reflect his health issues with his injured knee. The league took exception to the way the 76ers presented Embiid's injury and certain comments they have made over the last few weeks, not to him missing games with said injury.

It has been determined by the league that Embiid's left knee condition has prevented him from playing in games, which isn't a violation of the Player Participation Policy. However, this policy was disrupted by 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse being “inconsistent” with Embiid's health status.

Embiid has yet to play in a game this season for the 76ers due to what the team is calling left knee injury management. This is the knee that Embiid underwent meniscus surgery in last season, which forced him to miss just over two months worth of action before returning at the end of the regular season.

While there was hope that Embiid would make his season debut on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the Detroit Pistons, the star big man has already been ruled out again. Paul George has also been ruled out and has yet to make his debut with the Sixers due to his knee injury from the preseason.

Joel Embiid's injury concerns continue

The constant injury problems circulating around Embiid have been a concern for the 76ers. Not only has the team started the season with a 1-2 record in his absence, but there is really no clear timetable for when Embiid will make his season debut.

There are also major question marks that surround Embiid's availability once he does return to the court. Aside from being cautious with his workload, hence the “injury management” label to his current injury, Embiid will likely be sitting out back-to-back games moving forward.

Nurse alluded to this notion of limiting Embiid at the start of the season, as he pointed out that the star's “new normal” would result in him sitting out a lot during practice.

“I would say he's gonna be very limited in that stuff as the new normal,” Nurse said recently. “I think that he's moving pretty good. He's getting a lot of work in. He's out there in 60, 70 percent of team practice until we get to the real physical stuff.”

What happens now for Embiid and the 76ers is a mystery. Very few details have been given about his injury situation, and now that the league has stepped in and fined the organization for how they have mishandled this matter, there is no telling when the All-Star will be ready to make his season debut.